BATH TOWEL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

Bath Towel is a towel used to dry the body in the bathroom.
Europe is the largest consumption region and the consumption has great relationship with the local economic level. With the development of economic, the penetration is higher and higher in the developing countries; this is the main feature of consumption growth rate.
The price is rising due to the labor and raw material, the price is 3.57 USD per Pcs, the gross margin is downstream, and the gross margin is about 20% in 2015.
Asia is the largest supplier of bath towel, Europe has the largest import ratio and Asia has the largest export ration. The bath towel factory has the trend of moving to the Southeast Asia from the developed countries.Asia is the largest supplier of bath towel, Europe has the largest import ratio and Asia has the largest export ration. The bath towel factory has the trend of moving to the Southeast Asia from the developed countries.
The global Bath Towel market is valued at 9820 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 15900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bath Towel market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Bath Towel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bath Towel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Bath Towel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bath Towel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Welspun
Trident Group
1888 Mills
Loftex
Grace
WestPoint Home
SUNVIM
Sanli
Kingshore
Springs Global
Avanti Linens
Uchino
Canasin
EverShine
Venus Group
QiQi Textile
Noman Group
Alok Industrie
Mtcline
American Textile Systems
Market size by Product
Cotton Bath Towel
Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel
Other
Market size by End User
Household
Hotel
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
