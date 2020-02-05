Basmati Rice Market Global Market Research Report 2019 Forecast to 2025

Basmati Rice Market 2019
Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.
The global Basmati Rice industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in India, Pakistan and Kenya, such as KRBL Limited, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods and Kohinoor Rice. At present, KRBL Limited is the world leader, holding 4.83% production market share in 2016.
The global consumption of Basmati Rice increases from 8446.7 K MT in 2012 to 10545.2 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.70%. In 2016, the global Basmati Rice consumption market is led by Middle East and Middle East is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 27.08% of global consumption of Basmati Rice.
Basmati Rice downstream is wide and recently Basmati Rice has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Direct Edible and Deep Processing. Globally, the Basmati Rice market is mainly driven by growing demand for Direct Edible. Direct Edible accounts for nearly 94.72% of total downstream consumption of Basmati Rice in global.
Basmati Rice can be mainly divided into Indian Basmati Rice, Pakistani Basmati Rice and Kenya Basmati Rice which Indian Basmati Rice captures about 76.57% of Basmati Rice market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of Basmati Rice.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Basmati Rice consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Basmati Rice is estimated to be 17613.7.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
KRBL Limited
Amira Nature Foods
LT Foods
Best Foods
Kohinoor Rice
Aeroplane Rice
Tilda Basmati Rice
Matco Foods
Amar Singh Chawal Wala
Hanuman Rice Mills
Adani Wilmar
HAS Rice Pakistan
Galaxy Rice Mill
Dunar Foods
Sungold
