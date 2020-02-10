Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Methacrylic acid is a type of organic compound which has versatile application area. Basic methacrylate copolymer is copolymer type with methacrylic acid as one of the monomer. Primarily basic methacrylate copolymer is widely used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. Other than pharmaceutical applications basic methacrylate copolymer finds usage as glazing agents to the solid food products/supplements. The basic methacrylate copolymer is increasingly used in coating the solid foods as it provides improved moisture protection and masks the taste. In cosmetic and personal care industries the basic methacrylate copolymer finds usage as the thickener for enhancing the performance of skin and hair care formulations. Some of the widely used basic methacrylate copolymers are butylated methacrylate copolymer and ethylene methyl methacrylate copolymers. The global basic methacrylate copolymer market is expected to expand significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use in the pharmaceutical applications.

Global Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global basic methacrylate copolymer market is primarily driven by the growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industries. The basic methacrylate copolymer plays an important role in the drugs products formulations, where the demand for property modification in a particular application has to be addressed. The increasing demand of excipient also drives the global basic methacrylate copolymer market. Further, the basic methacrylate copolymer market is driven by the demand for solid food supplements for infants. The surge in demand, for speciality copolymers is expected to propel the global basic methacrylate copolymer market during the forecast period. Also, the approval on use by authorities such as European Food Safety Authorities (EFSA), FDA and other independent authorities also impetuses the global basic methacrylate copolymer market.

Global Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, basic methacrylate copolymer market can be segmented as follows:-

Ammonium methacrylate copolymer

Butylated methacrylate copolymer

Amino methacrylate copolymer

Ethylene methyl methacrylate copolymer

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, basic methacrylate copolymer market can be segmented as follows:-

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Cosmetic

Global Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market: Region wise Outlook

The global basic methacrylate copolymer market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The pharmaceutical industry is bounded by the strict regulations since the chemical ingredients play a critical role in health effect. The global basic methacrylate copolymer supply and demand is majorly influenced by the growth statistics of the pharmaceutical industry, since the basic methacrylate copolymer has wide application in medical formulations and drug related products. North America and Western Europe dominates the basic methacrylate copolymer market owing to the presence of established players such as The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries etc. The basic methacrylate copolymer market in APEJ is expected to register a significant growth owing to the expansion of pharmaceutical industries. This is attributed to the prominent players targeting the expansion projects to increase their market share as well as to cater the demand

Global Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global basic methacrylate copolymer market include:

The Dow Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Corel Pharma Chem.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Croda Inc.

Evonik Industries

Network Polymers, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Vikram Thermo (India) Limited

