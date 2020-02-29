The report studies the “Baseball Apparel Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2026. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Baseball Apparel Market Study on Factors, Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2026”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

A recently published report of Fact.MR has envisaged a CAGR of 2.7% for the global baseball apparel market during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Sales of baseball apparel around the world are estimated to exceed US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

As baseball is a sport wherein slightest of distinctions in the equipment can pose significant outcomes, several clubs as well as players are eyeing upon latching onto these distinctions. An example of this is the provision of custom-printed baseball apparel. This and several other innovations being introduced will propel expansion of the global market for baseball apparel market. With the introduction of a large number of new baseball tournaments emerged, the participation rate in the sport is witnessing proliferation. As the focus of such tournaments is directed towards increasing popularity of baseball worldwide, demand for baseball apparel is likely to record an upsurge in the near future.

Baseball apparel are being designed to be light in weight and having thermal properties, in order to enable the player to remain warm in cold weather and vice versa. Current production of baseball apparel employ advanced fabrics, which enable removal of a player’s perspiration from the body to outer surface of apparel for evaporation.

On the basis of product type, shirt is anticipated to remain dominant in the global baseball apparel market, with an estimated revenues share of approximately 50% during 2017 to 2026. Pant will also remain a lucrative product segment in the market. Sliding shorts are anticipated to register the fastest sales expansion, followed by shirt, through 2026.

Major Leagues Baseball is deemed as the second most popular sport In the U.S, as per the survey carried out by The Harris Poll. The popularity of baseball has further been gaining significant traction in Europe, supported by an exceptional performance of Netherlands in the 2013 World Baseball Classic League. Introduction of many new baseball tournaments, emerging trend, has been fuelling participation in baseball. These tournaments, which aim at enhancing the popularity of baseball globally, are in turn creating huge demand for baseball apparel. With the number of participants increasing in the sport at various levels, baseball has become one of the lucrative platforms for sales of custom-printed apparel, and this trend is expected to prevail in the foreseeable future. Current technological innovations in the market aim at enhancement of apparel performance and player comfort, along with an ability to make a robust style statement. Among noteworthy material and fabric innovations in baseball apparel is incorporation of the smart nanotechnology-based fabrics, which are capable of trapping and suspending moisture for keeping the player dry.

A few major players hold dominance in global market for baseball apparel. Although there are only few major vendors, the market’s nature is highly fragmented owing to the occupancy of many local & regional vendors. Competition in the global baseball apparel market will intensify, thereby driving manufacturers to make product advancements in the foreseeable future. Prominent players identified by the report who are sustaining expansion of global baseball apparel market include Nike, SSK, Nokona, Wilson (Amer Sports), Mizuno, Under Armour, Zett, Louisville Slugger, Rawlings (Jarden), and Easton.

