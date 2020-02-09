Barrier Resins Market for Packaged Food to Boost To Demand In 2025

Barrier resins are a type of polymers that sustain the quality, and flavor of food, restrict entry of gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, volatile matter of nitrogen compounds, water vapor, and improve the shelf life to food products. It is used in various applications such as cosmetics & personal care products, medical packaging, aid in synthesis of laboratory chemicals,Nylon, Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), Poly vinyl diene chloride (PVDC) are mostly used barrier resins in various applications. Nylon offers good oxygen barrier and is used for the food packaging application. Moreover, resistance to high temperature offered by nylon makes it useful in applications in microwave bags. EVOH is commonly used for gas barrier in food packaging applications. Due to its high transparency, weather and solvent resistance, EVOH is also used in medical applications such as interventional radiology.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/barrier-resins-market.html

In the packaging industry, PVDC is generally applied as a water-based coating on other plastic-based films. Food & beverage is the major application segment of the packaging industry. Barrier resins are used to manufacture shrink films, bottles, molted boxes, pouches, and films for food & beverage packaging applications. These resins are popular in the packaging of meat and processed food, which requires long storage time. Barrier resins provide good resistance to some organic chemicals and solvents, and high barrier to oxygen and vapor.

Thus, these resins are suitable for packaging of few chemicals. Properties such as good esthetics and easy processibility make barrier resins suitable for cosmetics & personal care applications. Gas barrier properties of barrier resins make them suitable for agriculture applications such as fumigation films (usage in broad cast, drip, or shank applications), silage films, and greenhouse films. Barrier resins are also used in consumer goods such as infant toys, few consumer goods packaging, coatings, and other industrial uses.

Demand for barrier resins is projected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the extensive growth of the small size flexible packaging in various regions. Asia Pacific dominates the barrier resins market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key producers and consumers of barrier resins. Europe is the second largest consuming region.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34769

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for barrier resins at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (KILO TONS) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global barrier resins market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for barrier resins during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the barrier resin market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global barrier resin market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the barrier resin market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.