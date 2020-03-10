Barley Market Accounting for US$ 28,000 Million by 2026

In the latest market report published by the Future Market Insights titled “Barley Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2026’, key insights on the Barley market at a global level have been provided. In terms of value, the global Barley market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the projected period owing to a large number of reasons, on which FMI sheds light.

Increasing consumption of malt-based beverages around the globe and consumers’ shifting preference towards natural and organic food products as well as growing awareness about the various health benefits of barley are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the barley market. In addition, government regulations on food additives are currently a major concern for food manufacturers. As a result, food manufacturers are focusing on producing clean label products by using less or no food additives and improving the adoption of food flavours and colours derived from natural sources as an alternate to synthetic additives. Manufacturers are focusing on leveraging major potential arising from consumer segments that prefer health-and-wellness over cost of products and thus, are using malt derived from barley as an ingredient, besides others, to secure clean label approval for various products. In addition to label claims, barley malt enables bakers/food producers to remove high-fructose corn syrup from product labels.

Barley is a commonly grown food crop in almost all the parts of the world. Barley offer various benefits and its produce is not restricted to a particular type or grade and all species of barley are known for their ability to adapt to a range of climatic conditions. As a result, cultivation of barley grains is economical.

The global Barley market, by type, anticipates that the demand for barley malt will be higher than all the other types of barley during the forecast period. Globally, the barley malt’s value share contribution to the overall market revenue is significantly higher than the other types of barley. This is attributed to the strong demand for malt barley for alcoholic beverages, such as beer, as well as nonalcoholic beverages. In terms of market value, revenue from barley malt segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2016 and 2026. At the same time, the whole grain barley flour segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% in value terms over the forecast period.

As per the report, globally, malt grade value and volume share contribution to the overall market revenue will rise significantly as compared to the other grades due increased demand for barley malt. The growth of barley malt is attributed to the strong demand for barley malt in North America and Europe and growing demand in APEJ countries. Different types of barley are used in different applications, which will help in the growth of all the sectors and segments.

Globally, the alcoholic beverages value and volume share contribution to the overall market revenue will significantly rise as compared to other forms over the forecast period. This is attributed to the strong demand for barley in North America, Europe and Japan and growing demand in APEJ and MEA countries. In terms of market value, revenue from the alcoholic beverages segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2016 and 2026 whereas the food industry application segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% in value terms over the forecast period.

Key Producers of Barley

Some of the major companies operating in the barley market space are are Cargill Group, Malteurop Group, Soufflet Group, Grain crop Limited , , Global Malt Gmbh & Co. Kg, Ireks Gmbh, Crisp Malting Group ,Grain Millers Inc, EverGrain, Muntons Plc, Maltexco S.A.Malt Products Corporation and Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. The companies in Barley market are focusing on expanding their market presence by establishing new processing facilities to leverage their strength.

