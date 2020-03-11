Barley Flake Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

Market Outlook for Barley Flake:

Barley flakes are prepared by husking the kernels of barley grain which are steamed. The steamed grains are further flattened, rolled and then dried to obtain barley flakes. The barley flakes are rich in fiber, proteins, etc., and also contains many essential minerals such as copper, manganese, potassium, selenium, etc. The barley flakes can be cooked in a similar manner like the oat flakes. Barley flakes have a low glycemic index when compared with the other grains and thus might be a suitable food option for the consumers having diabetes. The barley flakes can be mixed with the bakery products such as cookies, bread, etc., muesli, and can be also served as a hot cereal. Barley flakes have high nutritional value, nutty flavor and can be used in various food recipes which might increase its demand in the food industry.

Barley Flake Demand in Food Processing Industry

The increase in health trends and consumer awareness are some of the important drivers that might increase the market for barley flakes. Due to the busy lifestyle, the consumers are focusing on the use of food products that have high nutritional value and can be easily prepared and thus barley flakes might be a suitable choice as it is rich in nutrients and requires less cooking time. Therefore, as barley flakes are aligned with the consumer requirements, there might be an increase in the barley flake market.

The trend for the use of clean label products might serve as an important driver for the increase in the market of barley flakes. Barley flakes can be incorporated into various food products such as cookies, bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, etc., and thus can be used as a food ingredient by the manufacturers of the food products to develop innovative and healthy food products and therefore might attract the health-conscious consumers that prefer the use of clean-label food products.

Download Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8309

The presence of similar products such as oat flakes and the lack of awareness about barley flakes can serve as a major restraint for the barley flakes market. Oat flakes are very popular among the consumers due to its high nutritional value, a variety of flavors, and can be used in the preparation of beverages, muffins, bars, cookies, etc., and thus can serve as a major restraint for the barley flakes market.

Global Barley Flake: Segmentation:

Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of the product type:

Hulled

Dried

Toasted

Others (e.g. Pearled, etc.)

Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of the end use:

Food industry

Beverages

Others (e.g. Animal feed, etc.)

Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:

Online retail

Supermarkets

Others (e.g. specialty stores, etc.)

Global Barley Flake: The key market players are King Arthur Flour, Shiloh Farms, Bob’s Red Mill, Honeyville, Inc., Naturally Yours, Vee Green Organic Life Care Private Limited, Helsinki Mylly Oy, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Rude Health, etc., are among the others.

Global Barley Flake: Key Developments

In 2018, Rude Health had launched a new product named Naked Barley Porridge which is wheat-free, organic and is made up of 100% naked barley flakes.

In 2014, Kellogg had launched a new cereal, Kashi® Organic Sprouted Grains Cereal which is made up of 100% sprouted grains such as barley, amaranth, wheat, oats, spelt and brown rice in the form of whole grain flakes.

Opportunities for Barley Flake Participants:

The improvement in the pre-treatment process might increase the nutritional value of the barley grains which can be further used for the preparation of the barley flakes. The improvement in processes such as steaming, rolling, etc. might help in developing barley flakes at a reasonable price and thus might attract the manufacturers of the food products to develop innovative products using barley flakes and therefore there might be an increase in the market of barley flakes.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed Barley Flake understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Barley Flake sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Barley Flake, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Barley Flake and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Barley Flake

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Barley Flake structure, including a tier-wise categorization o key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Barley Flake, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Barley Flake segments and geographies.

Download Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8309

Report Highlights: