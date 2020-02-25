Barge Transportation Market:  Oil Boom Increase Barge Operators Fortune

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the Barge Transportation market. It contains historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds key trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Barge Transportation market along with the macroeconomic indicators. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from raw material suppliers to end users who are expected to transform the future of the Barge Transportation market.

A recent Fact.MR study foretells the barge transportation market record significant growth over the forecast period (2019-2027). Barge transportation market continues to witness increased traction in the barge type such as dry bulk cargo barge, liquid cargo barge, car-float barge, power barge and construction barge.

Request Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2485

The import-export of crude oil and petrochemical is extensively depended upon marine transportation, and increasing demand for oil & petroleum products strengthen the trade, results in the growth of barge transportation market. The strong interconnectivity of canal and rivers across the countries and regions will fuel the business and will lead to an increases demand for petrochemical transportation. As a result, could boost the manufacturing of Tank Barges. Advantages of barges transportation in terms of emissions, fuel usage and capacity compare to railcars and trucks are the key factors deriving the growth of barge transportation market in the near future.

The rising consumption of North American oil is escalating lot of barges, as several petrochemical and energy companies mainly turn to the canal, coastal and rivers waterways to get North American crude to refineries in U.S. and Canada and will increase the usage of liquid cargo barge over the forecast period.

Browse Full report with TOC

https://www.factmr.com/report/2485/barge-transportation-market

With expanding petrochemical industry rise the shipments across the regions. The expanding usage of inland waterways in the transportation of chemical, agricultural and farms products will further propel the growth of barge transportation market.

Increasing Ocean Trade Activities

During the past few years, ocean freight has witnessed a positive growth in SEA and Western Europe countries. Counties in this region have large logistical operations. These logistical operations need large vessel for inland, offshore and ocean transportation. This creates potential demand for barge transportation across the globe.

However, the report by Fact.MR distinguishes vendors in the global Barge Transportation market among three key groups subjected to their regional concentration and focuses on the Barge Transportation market. Key players in the Barge Transportation market which broadly concentrates on Barge Transportation and has business and sales footprint across the world. The companies such as American Commercial Barge Line LLC., INGRAM Marine Group, Kirby Corporation, SEACOR Holdings Inc., Campbell Transport Company, Heartland Barge, Bouchard Transportation, Canal Barge, Magnolia Marine Transport, Marquette Transportation among others key companies exhibit top position in the global market for Barge Transportation.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2485

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com

Read Full PR Here:

https://www.factmr.com/media-release/837/barge-transportation-market