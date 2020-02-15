Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Finance Comments Off on Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Press Release

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Barge Transportation Market in Europe – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Pune, India – July 11, 2018 /MarketersMedia/ — Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018

Barge transportation refers to the mode of transporting dry and liquid bulk commodities in a barge vessel (a flat-bottomed boat) through rivers and canals. Some barges have to be pushed or towed, while others are self-propelled. Barge transportation is a sustainable mode of transportation and is environment-friendly, with respect to emission of CO₂ (carbon dioxide) gases and energy consumption.

The analysts forecast the barge transportation market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the barge transportation market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of goods transported across the countries in Europe.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Belgium
• Germany
• Netherlands
• Rest of Europe

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1207037-barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2017-2021

The report, Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Alcotrans Container Line
• Contargo
• Danser Group
• Rhenus Group

Other prominent vendors
• Acos/NWL
• Alpherium
• ARA Bulk
• Barge Line TODAY
• Barge Terminal Born
• Dubbelman Container Transporten
• Eurobarges
• Elbe Rijn Lloyd
• Frankenbach
• H&S Container Line
• Hapo International Barges

Market driver
• Minimal land use resulting in less cost of infrastructure
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Low geographical access and reach
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Development and modernization of existing fleets
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1207037-barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis

https://marketersmedia.com/barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2018-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/375973

PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Barge transportation market in Europe by geography
• Barge transportation market in the Netherlands
• Barge transportation market in Germany
• Barge transportation market in Belgium
• Barge transportation market in rest of Europe

PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario

PART 11: Key vendor profiling
• Alcotrans Container Line
• Contargo
• Danser Group
• Rhenus Group
Continued….

Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2018-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/375973

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 375973

Post Views: 62