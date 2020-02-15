Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Barge Transportation Market in Europe – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”
— Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018
Barge transportation refers to the mode of transporting dry and liquid bulk commodities in a barge vessel (a flat-bottomed boat) through rivers and canals. Some barges have to be pushed or towed, while others are self-propelled. Barge transportation is a sustainable mode of transportation and is environment-friendly, with respect to emission of CO₂ (carbon dioxide) gases and energy consumption.
The analysts forecast the barge transportation market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1.80% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the barge transportation market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of goods transported across the countries in Europe.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Belgium
• Germany
• Netherlands
• Rest of Europe
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1207037-barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2017-2021
The report, Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Alcotrans Container Line
• Contargo
• Danser Group
• Rhenus Group
Other prominent vendors
• Acos/NWL
• Alpherium
• ARA Bulk
• Barge Line TODAY
• Barge Terminal Born
• Dubbelman Container Transporten
• Eurobarges
• Elbe Rijn Lloyd
• Frankenbach
• H&S Container Line
• Hapo International Barges
Market driver
• Minimal land use resulting in less cost of infrastructure
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Low geographical access and reach
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development and modernization of existing fleets
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1207037-barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
https://marketersmedia.com/barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2018-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/375973
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Barge transportation market in Europe by geography
• Barge transportation market in the Netherlands
• Barge transportation market in Germany
• Barge transportation market in Belgium
• Barge transportation market in rest of Europe
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 11: Key vendor profiling
• Alcotrans Container Line
• Contargo
• Danser Group
• Rhenus Group
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2018-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/375973
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 375973