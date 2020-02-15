Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Barge Transportation Market in Europe – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

— Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2018

Barge transportation refers to the mode of transporting dry and liquid bulk commodities in a barge vessel (a flat-bottomed boat) through rivers and canals. Some barges have to be pushed or towed, while others are self-propelled. Barge transportation is a sustainable mode of transportation and is environment-friendly, with respect to emission of CO₂ (carbon dioxide) gases and energy consumption.

The analysts forecast the barge transportation market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the barge transportation market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of goods transported across the countries in Europe.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Belgium

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Rest of Europe

The report, Barge Transportation Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alcotrans Container Line

• Contargo

• Danser Group

• Rhenus Group

Other prominent vendors

• Acos/NWL

• Alpherium

• ARA Bulk

• Barge Line TODAY

• Barge Terminal Born

• Dubbelman Container Transporten

• Eurobarges

• Elbe Rijn Lloyd

• Frankenbach

• H&S Container Line

• Hapo International Barges

Market driver

• Minimal land use resulting in less cost of infrastructure

Market challenge

• Low geographical access and reach

Market trend

• Development and modernization of existing fleets

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

https://marketersmedia.com/barge-transportation-market-in-europe-2018-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/375973

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Barge transportation market in Europe by geography

• Barge transportation market in the Netherlands

• Barge transportation market in Germany

• Barge transportation market in Belgium

• Barge transportation market in rest of Europe

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 09: Market trends

PART 10: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 11: Key vendor profiling

• Alcotrans Container Line

• Contargo

• Danser Group

• Rhenus Group

Continued….

