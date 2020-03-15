Bare Metal Cloud Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Bare Metal Cloud Market Report By Service Type (Computing Services, Networking Services, Database Services, Identity and Access Management Services, Volume and Object Storage Services, Others), Organization Type (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others) – Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Bare metal cloud is a public cloud service alternative that is installed directly on hardware without need for virtualization setup. It is majorly deployed to enhance the storage capacity, conduct data-intensive computing operations, and to efficiently deliver latency sensitive high-performance workloads across multiple platforms. The bare metal cloud servers provide high performance, high availability, and cost-effective infrastructure services. Growing use of data intensive and latency sensitive applications has resulted in rise in adoption of bare metal cloud services.

Bare metal cloud market is expected to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2017 to USD 7.73 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.12% during the forecast period.

Key players

The prominent players in the bare metal cloud market are major vendors such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), and Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.). The other key innovators in the market are Dell Technologies, Inc., Scaleway Inc., Spotinst, Joyent, Inc., Bigstep, and Strom.

Regional Analysis

The global market for bare metal cloud is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of bare metal cloud market is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to major cloud initiatives taken by various countries such as Australia, China, India and Singapore (G-Cloud) to boost data protection and related services. Furthermore, increased government initiatives to upgrade IT infrastructure and deploy cost-effective cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the Asia Pacific bare metal cloud market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the bare metal cloud market during the forecast period. Being a developed economy, the region has witnessed strong investments in the Research and Development (R&D) activities for development of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and social media. European market is also expected to grow at a fast pace.

