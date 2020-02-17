Barbiturate Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Barbiturate Drugs Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Barbiturates act as central nervous system depressants. Barbiturates are derivatives of a chemical called barbituric acid. Various barbiturate drugs are available in the market; however, all have sedative effect on the central nervous system and are clinically prescribed for anxiety. Barbiturates are also used in the treatment of epilepsy, insomnia, and status epilepticus. Barbiturate drugs are available in pill form and can be taken orally and intravenously.

Barbiturates are subjected to the Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act in the U.S. Hence, manufacture and distribution of these drugs are strictly controlled. Barbiturate drugs act by enhancing the activity of one of the primary neurotransmitters in the brain known as gamma amino butyric acid (GABA). An increase in GABA has a sedative effect on the user’s brain. The effect of barbiturate lasts between 4 hours and 16 hours, depending on the type and strength of the dose.

Barbiturates become dangerous when combined with other depressants such as alcohol. There is a high risk of dependency from regular use of barbiturate drugs. This can be a physical dependency, psychological dependency, or both. The amount required for overdose varies from person to person.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market from 2018 to 2025, due to highest percentage of insomnia affected patients.

The global Barbiturate Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Barbiturate Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barbiturate Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Merck

Eli Lilly

Mylan

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Oak Pharmaceuticals

Meda pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR

Segment by Type

By Drug Type

Ultra-Short Acting Barbiturate

Short-Acting Barbiturate

Long-Acting Barbiturate

Combination Drugs

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

