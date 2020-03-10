Ballistic Protection Materials Market In-depth Analysis by Key Players : Honeywell International Inc., FY-Composites Oy, TEIJIN LIMITED

In general terms, when we talk of weapons, only offensive weapons are usually taken into account. But this is not so the case. Weapon could be any kind of equipment that can be used during combat. By this definition, weapons can be classified into two categories. One category is comprised of the defensive weapons. With the support of these, the delicate parts of the body e.g. head, chest etc. are protected against attacks. The other category includes the offensive weapons which are used for damaging the opponents.
The protective clothing which is utilized to defend soldiers or individuals from bullets, ammos and fragments of exploded materials, in generic terms, is called the ballistic protection. With the development of newer and more damaging weapons by the passage of time, the need for better protective clothing came into picture, which is not only light in weight but also can protect the human body from severe damages. For this purpose, many advanced materials and fibres have been developed over the time to increase protection against offensive weapons.
Ballistic protection materials are used to manufacture several protective equipment which include helmets, body armours, armours for vehicles etc.
With the growing external defence systems of almost every country in the world, the demand for protective equipment is increasing globally, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for ballistic protection materials. Because of the growing defence industry, the ballistic protection materials’ market is anticipated to register a significant growth during the forecast period of 2015-2025.
Drivers and Restraints
Social tensions are always present in all regions of the world either from the external or internal sources or due to other reasons. The un-socialistic elements of the society force the governments to be always prepared for the protection of their people. Whilst the preparation for this protection, ballistic protection materials play a significant role and are used in significant amounts.
Terrorism too is one of the biggest threat as well as malign factor in the modern times that has left not even the tiniest part of the world untouched from its grasp. To eradicate, prevent and get protective from such activities, the government needs high level protection for its defense forces. This kind of high level protection requires the use of ballistic protection materials which can help to protect people from severe damages.
Market Segmentation
The global ballistic protection materials market is segmented on the basis of following categories:
- On The Basis Of Product Group
- On The Basis Of Armour Type
- On The Basis Of Applications
- On The Basis Of End-user
On the basis of product gorup, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:
- Poly-ethylene (PE) Based
- Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based
On the basis of armour type, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:
- Soft
- Hard
On the basis of applications, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:
- Body Armour
- Helmets
- Face Protection
- Vehicle Armour
- Others
On the basis of end-user, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:
- Defence
- Homeland Security
- Commercial
Regional Outlook
Geographically, global ballistic protection materials market is segmented into seven main regions, which are North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan. North America is the prime region in the global ballistic protection materials market followed by Europe. Additionally, Asia-pacific is expected to rise as a significant region in the global ballistic protection market over the period of 2015-2025.
Market Players
The major players in the ballistic protection materials market are as following:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- FY-Composites Oy
- TEIJIN LIMITED
- BAE Systems
- Koninklijke Ten Cate nv.
- DuPont
- Morgan Advanced Materials plc
- ArmorSource LLC
- Ceradyne, Inc.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Market Supply & Demand
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Manufacturing Technology
- Market Value Chain