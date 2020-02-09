Ballast Water Management Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Ballast Water Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Ballast Water Management Marke 2018

This report studies the global Ballast Water Management market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ballast Water Management market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water.

Government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market. Influenced by stringent regulations, increase in fleet ownership, and global trade in large volumes, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to this market. Additionally, factors such as the expansion in fleet size in various countries and the decommissioning of aging vessels, also contribute to the growth of the ballast water management market in this region.

The global Ballast Water Management market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 172500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ALFA LAVAL

GEA Group

Hitachi

Veolia Water Technology

Wärtsilä

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Physical Disinfection

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Machinery & Equipment

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Building & Infrastructure Materials

Medical & Healthcare

Mining Equipment

