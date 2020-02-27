Ballast Water Management 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.43% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global ballast water management market to grow at a CAGR of 31.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Marine vessels take seawater onboard for stability; this water has a distinct marine environment signature with indigenous aquatic microbes and marine life. This ballast water, if released untreated at the vessel’s new destination, may disrupt the local ecosystem. Ballast water management aims at reducing the harmful effects of ballast water disposal. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a convention for the control, management, and sedimentation of ballast water on February 2004.
Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1628839-global-ballast-water-management-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ballast water management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and retrofit market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Ballast Water Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ALFA LAVAL
• GEA Group
• Hitachi
• Veolia Water Technologies
• Wärtsilä
Other prominent vendors
• atg UV Technology
• Azienda Chimica Genovese
• Calgon Carbon Corporation
• Ecochlor
• Evoqua Water Technologies
• Headway Technology and Services
• Hyde Marine
• JFE ENGINEERING
• Kadalneer Technologies
• Kalf Engineering
• NK
• Optimarin
• Panasonic Environmental Systems & Engineering
• Samsung Heavy Industries
• TECHCROSS
• Trojan Technologies
• Xylem
Market driver
• Growing popularity of leisure cruising
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High cost of implementation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Business collaborations to streamline operations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1628839-global-ballast-water-management-market-2017-2021
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
Ballast Water Management 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.43% and Forecast to 2023
PART 04: Introduction
- Global ballast water management market
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
- Global ballast water management market by technology
- Ultraviolet light technology
- Electrolysis/electrochlorination technology
- Advanced oxidation technology
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global ballast water management market by geography
- EMEA
- APAC
- Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Business collaborations to streamline operations
- Financing of ballast water management systems
- Increasing R&D activities in ballast water technologies
Continued……
Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1628839
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)