Ballast Water Management 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.43% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global ballast water management market to grow at a CAGR of 31.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Marine vessels take seawater onboard for stability; this water has a distinct marine environment signature with indigenous aquatic microbes and marine life. This ballast water, if released untreated at the vessel’s new destination, may disrupt the local ecosystem. Ballast water management aims at reducing the harmful effects of ballast water disposal. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a convention for the control, management, and sedimentation of ballast water on February 2004.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ballast water management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and retrofit market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Ballast Water Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ALFA LAVAL

• GEA Group

• Hitachi

• Veolia Water Technologies

• Wärtsilä

Other prominent vendors

• atg UV Technology

• Azienda Chimica Genovese

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Ecochlor

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Headway Technology and Services

• Hyde Marine

• JFE ENGINEERING

• Kadalneer Technologies

• Kalf Engineering

• NK

• Optimarin

• Panasonic Environmental Systems & Engineering

• Samsung Heavy Industries

• TECHCROSS

• Trojan Technologies

• Xylem

Market driver

• Growing popularity of leisure cruising

Market challenge

• High cost of implementation

Market trend

• Business collaborations to streamline operations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global ballast water management market

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

Global ballast water management market by technology

Ultraviolet light technology

Electrolysis/electrochlorination technology

Advanced oxidation technology

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global ballast water management market by geography

EMEA

APAC

Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Business collaborations to streamline operations

Financing of ballast water management systems

Increasing R&D activities in ballast water technologies

Continued……

