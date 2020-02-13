Ball Bearings 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.58 % and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ball Bearings Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database

About Ball Bearings

Bearings are elements used for reducing energy loss caused by friction in moving parts of machinery. Depending upon the requirement and capability, some of the types of bearings used in machines to overcome this issue include ball bearings, plain bearings, and roller bearings. The growing need for efficiency and improving design of bearings have improved bearing designs. It has been observed that the growth of the ball bearings market is closely linked with the growth and performance of end-user industries and their deployment of machines and equipment. The growth in the manufacturing sector, construction activities, high energy demand, economic growth in developing countries, rising disposable income of consumers, and increasing standard of living are a few factors that will lead to rapid investments in end-user industries and subsequently increase the demand for ball bearings during the forecast period.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global ball bearings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ball bearings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, value and retrofit, replacement, and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Ball Bearings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• SKF

• NSK

• NTN

• JTEKT

• Schaeffler

Other prominent vendors

• Asahi Seiko

• C&U Group

• Graham Corporation

• Ingersoll Rand

• LYC Bearing

• MinebeaMitsumi

• Nachi Fujikoshi

• RBC Bearings

• Timken

Market driver

• Increased use of precision ball bearings to dampen noise

Market challenge

• Counterfeit products in ball bearings market

Market trend

• Innovative integrated bearings and emergence of IoT supporting ball bearings

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

