Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

Balanced Armature Speakers are based on balanced armature technology (BAX) and are utilized in a variety of high performance audio and communication products. Balanced armature drivers use an electronic signal to vibrate a tiny reed that is balanced between two magnets inside a tiny enclosure. The motion of the reed is transferred to a very stiff aluminum diaphragm. This diaphragm is free of resonances in the audio band, allowing it to produce excellent clarity.

The technical barriers of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers are high, and the Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Knowles, Sonion, Bellsing, SYT Audio, Sony and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are widely used in headphones and hearing aid industries. With the improvement of application in headphones and hearing aid industries, the increased consumption of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakerss are expected to continue in the next five years.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

In China, Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers manufactures mainly include Bellsing and Crillon. Both of them are the new star at the Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers market. As the same time, in China market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Knowles and Bellsing.

China is one of the main producer of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers; as the same time, the consumption of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers in China grown very fast. In the result, Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers in China was import-oriented until now.

According to this study, over the next five years the Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers market will register a 1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 55 million by 2024, from US$ 51 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Dual

Single

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Medical health field

Military-Securiy

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Knowles

Sonion

Bellsing

SYT Audio

Sony Corpration

Molex

Crillon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Balanced-armature Magnetic Speakers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

