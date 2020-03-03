Balance Rods Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

Balance rods or connecting rods are critical components in an engine that are used in mobile applications. Balance rods are used to control the piston movement during strokes. Balance rods reflect the optimum balance between durability and light weight. Manufacturers of balance rods are investing in cutting edge technology and designs to enhance their quality and reduce lead times.

Developments in rugged designs and anti-noise aspects are driving the adoption rate of balance rods among end user industries. Continuous investments in the research and development and advancements in customized balance rods will drive sales, backed by customer service. In addition to that, the manufacturing of balance rods using composites is driving the growth of the Global Balance Rods Market.

The replacement of balance rods due to aging provides opportunities for third-party players. Failing balance rods and bushes can cause a range of problems, which is a key challenge for market growth. But, providing quality bushes will ensure a long life for the balance rods. Adopting new material for balance rods with good quality for batch production operations in the automotive industry is expected to drive the sales of balance rods during the forecast period.

Balance Rods Market: Market Dynamics

The global balance rods market is a fragmented market, where the key market players are mostly regional players. There are some players who have a global presence in the balance rods market, but this too is limited since the competition keeps them restricted from having a major share in the market. Market entry for new manufacturers is possible, but sustaining oneself in the market and gaining market share will be a key challenge in the global balance rods market.

The global balance rods market is having a slow growth trend and it is due to the fact that it is matured and less developments have been created in the recent years. The online sales of balance rods is a key driving factor for the Asian players to expand their business in developed economies such as the US, the UK, France, and Germany. Such developments will enhance the opportunity for the new entrants in the global balance rods market to explore their products to the global market.

Balance Rods Market: Regional Outlook

The balance rods market is majorly driven by regions such as North America and Western Europe. The key players in the global balance rods market are mostly from Germany, France, the U.K., the U.S., and Japan. These countries are the market hubs for industries such as automotive, and aviation and aerospace, as balance rods are mostly deployed in these industries. European countries are the leading in the rolling stock building industry, which drives the balance rods market.

Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India are leading in the automotive industry. The growth of the automotive industry in these countries has driven the balance rods market in Asia. During the forecast period, it is expected that, the balance rods market will be driven by South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and this is due to the growth of the automotive industry.

Balance Rods Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global balance rods market are: American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. American Hofmann Corporation. Balance Motorsport, Carrillo Industries, City Motor Co. DIAMOND INTERNATIONAL, H T Howard & Co. Ltd, Schenck RoTec GmbH, Tackle Warehouse LLC, TIRA GmbH

