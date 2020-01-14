Bakery Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

This report focuses on the Bakery Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing shelf-life of food products owing to the extensive use of modified atmosphere packaging will be one the primary factors leading to the growth of this market over the forecast period. The emergence of multipacks and small-sized packs is one of the recent trends in the market. Benefits such as its convenience of storage, affordable prices, and availability of portion controlled sizes are some of the factors that will lead to the increasing demand for these products over the following years. Bakery packaging market is competitive due to the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local players. However, some big international players dominate the market share owing to their brand image and market reach. With high market growth rate and increase in demand, this sector is attracting more players resulting in an enhanced competitive rivalry within the industry.

The worldwide market for Bakery Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mondi Group

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Benson Box

Brow Packaging

Genpak

Wipak

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexibles

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bread

Cakes

Pastries

Biscuits

Breakfast Cereals

Frozen Bakery

Frozen Desserts

