Bakery Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

A bakery is an establishment that produces and sells flour-based food baked in an oven such as bread, cookies, cakes, pastries, and pies. Some retail bakeries are also cafés, serving coffee and tea to customers who wish to consume the baked goods on the premises.
The increasing demand for bakery drives the market. Availability of foods at reasonable prices, variety of products, rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, health benefits and the convenience of baked products are key factors contributing to the growth of market. Increasing preference for bread, rolls, cakes and pastries, pies, cookies, crackers, pretzels and tortillas is expected to augment demand over the forecast period. Europe dominates the global bakery market and is expected to be the highest revenue contributor until the end of 2020. The European bakery industry is a traditional one with many established bakers and bakery chains that follow traditional artisanal practices and also align with modern-day requirements.
The global Bakery market is valued at 66900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 81500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bakery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Bakery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bakery in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Bakery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bakery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Bahlsen
Allied Bakeries
Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni
Bakers Delight
Britannia Industries
Dunkin’ Donuts
Bruegger’s Enterprises
Einstein Noah Restaurant Group
Flowers Foods
Nestlé
Mondelez International
Finsbury Food Group
Market size by Product
Bread and Rolls
Cakes and Pastries
Cookies
Others
Market size by End User
Hyper Markets
Super Markets
Convenience Stores
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Purchase
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Bakery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bakery market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Bakery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Bakery submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Bakery Manufacturers
Bakery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Bakery Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
