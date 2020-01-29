Bakery Enzymes Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017-2025

Bakery Enzymes Market: Introduction

Bakery enzymes are essential enzymes used in the baking industry for different application ranging from the fermentation to additive replacer. The bakery enzymes market carries a global scope. Increased consumption of bakery products globally has produced a demand for bakery enzymes. Due to its environmental and cost effective benefits, bakery enzymes are being opted by leading food and beverage manufacturers globally. From 2012 to 2015 the demand for food and beverage enzymes increased by almost 45% in the global market. This growth trend is anticipated to continue over the forecasted period resulting in growth of bakery enzymes market. Currently, the global bakery enzyme market is dominated by North American and European manufacturers.

Bakery Enzymes Market: Segmentations

The bakery enzyme market can be segmented according to the type, product, and origin.

Based on the type the bakery enzymes market can be segmented into Amylase, Glucose oxidase, Lipase, Lipoxygenase, Xylanase, Protease, and Asparaginase. Amylase enzyme effects fermentation, texture, shelf-life, and volume, whereas Glucose oxidase effects the dough characteristics. Lipase and Lipoxygenase help in strengthening the dough and the later is also used for bleaching of dough. Xylanase improves dough condition for ease of production. Protease produce dough for biscuits and cookies. Asparaginase helps in reduction of acrylamide content.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16582

On basis of product, the bakery enzymes market can be segmented into bread, cakes, biscuits, crackers, cookies, pies, and tortillas.

Based on the origin the bakery enzymes market can be segmented into GMO and Non-GMO. The demand for both type bakery enzymes in the market is healthy as each carries its own benefit such as GMO’s can offer multi-functionality and Non-GMO are mandated for organic products.

Bakery Enzymes Market: Region-wise Outlook

The North America and Europe stand as the major markets for the bakery enzymes globally. The regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to see a high demand for bakery enzymes due to increased consumption of bakery product by the fast food chains. The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to create a good market for bakery enzymes as international food chains are expanding into this territories.

Bakery Enzymes Market: Drivers and Restraints

The benefits of the bakery enzymes will act as the drivers for this market. Benefits such as increased volume of bread and improvement in dough characteristics and color will drive the bakery enzymes market globally. The new inventions in the field of biotechnology have significantly brought down the cost of production of enzymes. This is anticipated to push the existing bakeries in the market to opt for bakery enzymes for their production. Bakery enzymes significantly bring down chemical content in the products which is further anticipated to drive the bakery enzyme market.

Extensive use of GMO based enzymes may cause restraint in the bakery enzyme market. Recent trends in food and beverage market show people are opting for Non-GMO products over GMO products globally, hence, it can act as a restraint for the bakery enzymes market.

Bakery Enzymes Market: Key Players

The key global player for the bakery enzymes market are E.I. DU Pont de Nemours and Company, AB Enzymes GmbH, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Muehlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Biocatalysts Limited, Muehlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG, and VEMO 99 Ltd & VSV Ltd.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16582