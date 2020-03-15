Baijiu Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Summary:
Introduction
ICRWorld’s Baijiu market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
Global Baijiu Market: Product Segment Analysis
Thick-flavor
Sauce-flavor
Light-flavor
Others
High-alcohol
Low-alcohol
Global Baijiu Market: Application Segment Analysis
Corporate hospitality
Government Reception
Family dinner
Other
Global Baijiu Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
Kweichow Moutai Group
Wuliangye
Daohuaxiang
Luzhou Laojiao
Langjiu Group
Gujing Group
Shunxin Holdings
Fen Chiew Group
Baiyunbian Group
Yanghe Brewery
Xifeng Liquor
Hetao Group
Yingjia Group
Kouzi Liquor
Guojing Group
King’s Luck Brewery
Jingzhi Liquor
Red Star
Laobaigan
JNC Group
Golden Seed Winery
Yilite
Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor
Jinhui Liquor
Weiwei Group
Tuopai Shede
Xiangjiao Winery
Shanzhuang Group
Taishan Liquor
Gubeichun Group
Shuijingfang Group
Jiugui Liquor
Huangtai Liquor
