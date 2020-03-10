Bacterial Vaccines Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Bacterial Vaccines Industry

Bacterial vaccines contain killed or attenuated bacteria that activate the immune system. Different types of bacterial vaccines include, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, toxoid vaccines, purified protein vaccines, live attenuated bacterial vaccines, and killed bacterial vaccines.

Rise in prevalence of several infectious and non-infectious diseases and technological advancements are projected to drive the global bacterial vaccines market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in vaccination programs, government and non-government initiatives, and rise in demand for combination vaccines boost the growth of the global market.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global market from 2018 to 2025, due to increase in initiatives by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Europe is expected to be the second largest market for bacterial vaccines during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, government initiatives, and focused product development. The bacterial vaccines market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to increase in awareness about prevention of bacterial diseases, rapidly developing health care infrastructure, and rise in adoption of technology in the region.

In 2018, the global Bacterial Vaccines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bacterial Vaccines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bacterial Vaccines development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

PaxVax

Serum Institute of India

Emergent BioDefense Operations Lansing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Purified Protein Vaccines

Live Attenuated Bacterial Vaccines

Killed Bacterial Vaccines

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bacterial Vaccines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bacterial Vaccines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

