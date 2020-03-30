Backpack Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2025

Global Backpack Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Backpack Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Backpack market status and forecast, categorizes the global Backpack market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Arc’teryx Equipment

Kelty

Marmot Mountain

Mountain Hardwear

Sierra Designs

AMG Group

Deuter Sports

Gelert

Gregory Mountain Products

High Sierra

Osprey Packs

The North Face

Wildcraft

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

15-35 Liters Capacity

36-60 Liters Capacity

Above 60 Liters Capacity

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Men

Women

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Backpack capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Backpack manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Backpack Market Research Report 2018

1 Backpack Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backpack

1.2 Backpack Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Backpack Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Backpack Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 15-35 Liters Capacity

1.2.3 36-60 Liters Capacity

Above 60 Liters Capacity

1.3 Global Backpack Segment by Application

1.3.1 Backpack Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Global Backpack Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Backpack Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Backpack (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Backpack Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Backpack Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Backpack Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Backpack Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Backpack Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Backpack Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Backpack Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Backpack Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Backpack Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Backpack Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Backpack Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Backpack Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Backpack Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Backpack Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Backpack Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Backpack Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Backpack Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Backpack Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Backpack Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Backpack Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Backpack Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Backpack Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Backpack Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Backpack Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Backpack Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Backpack Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Backpack Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Backpack Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Backpack Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Backpack Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Backpack Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Backpack Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Arc’teryx Equipment

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Arc’teryx Equipment Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Kelty

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Kelty Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Marmot Mountain

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Marmot Mountain Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Mountain Hardwear

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sierra Designs

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sierra Designs Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 AMG Group

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 AMG Group Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Deuter Sports

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Deuter Sports Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Gelert

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Gelert Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Gregory Mountain Products

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Gregory Mountain Products Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 High Sierra

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Backpack Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 High Sierra Backpack Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Osprey Packs

7.12 The North Face

7.13 Wildcraft

Continued….

