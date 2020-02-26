Backhoe Loader Market: Center Pivot to Emerge as the Top-Selling Backhoe Loaders Product

According to the new report by Fact.MR, the global market for backhoe loaders is likely to see steady growth. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of volume between 2017 and 2026. While, by 2026 end, the global market for backhoe loaders is projected to reach US$ 3,557.1 million revenue.

The backhoe loaders have shown its resilience despite attempts made by large and small robots to force retirement upon it. In an era when equipment manufacturers are trying to follow ‘Swiss-army-knife’ approach—designing machines to do as many jobs as possible—design of the backhoe loader has for long stood as a model.

Combining the basic earthmoving functions of hydraulic excavator and wheel loader and offering scintillating maneuverability and ease of transport, backhoe finds its huge application in construction industry. Accordingly, the construction industry is anticipated to register over USD 1,900 million revenue by 2026 end.

One of the aspects that bolsters the versatility of a backhoe loaders is the development of an array of applications it can work in with the assistance of attachments. Given buckets at both the loader end and backhoe end can be replaced with attachments such as rock breaker, sweeper collector, ripper tooth, namely. Ergo, backhoe are used in myriad of other applications such as material handling and solid waste management.

With expanding construction industry, backhoe loaders will remain as one of the most popular equipment with the revenue anticipated to surpass USD 3,500 million by 2026 end. According to the study, entry of new players will help in expanding the market. As such, product positioning will aid the new entrants to create a stand in the highly competitive industry. Having said that, existing brands are expected to associate their name with product support for higher brand recall.

Manufacturers are placing high importance on automation features as manufacturers also look to introduce sophisticated telematics system to monitor and manage machine remotely. Additionally, weight reduction has become the top priority of manufacturers, as such, small frame and precise control in backhoe loaders have become popular.

Backhoe Loaders Market: Overview

The report provides a robust analysis on the Backhoe loaders Market propelled by qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report focuses on the segmentation of the market to offer a holistic approach of the market. Additionally, the report sheds light on the dynamics of the market that have considerable influence on the growth of the Backhoe loaders market, namely, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities.

The report encompasses executive summary and overview section that provide an actionable insights on the Backhoe loaders market. Besides, the report in the market overview section throws light on key players and market indicators. The overview section in the report elucidates Porters’ Five Force analysis that aids in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to Backhoe loaders market. The report further focuses on the market outlook section which delves into reimbursement scenario of the region and sheds light on technological development.

Primary research and secondary research provides a coherent analysis on Backhoe loaders market. As such, the secondary research sheds light on Factiva, trade journals, EC filing, and resourceful database. Meanwhile, the report also encompasses absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections. The report is further propelled by primary research that prioritizes telephonic interview, veracious review from experts, unbiased and honest views from surveys and seasoned analyst.

Backhoe Loaders Market: Competitive Landscape

The robust analysis of competitive scenario of the Backhoe loaders market is backed up by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Subsequently, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into coherent strategies used by pertinent companies in the Backhoe loaders market. In addition, the report is propelled by the inclusion of company profile, SWOT analysis, recent development, company profile, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Key market participants identified by Fact.MR’s report include Hydrema, Hitachi, Ltd., Fiat, Escorts Group, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Bell Equipment Limited, YANMAR CO., LTD., Volvo Construction Equipment, TerraQuip Construction Products, Inc., Kubota, Komatsu Limited, Doosan Corporation, Mecalac, Mahindra Construction Equipment, Deere & Co, LiuGong Construction Machinery, LLC, CNH Industrial America LLC, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., and JCB,Inc.

