BACKGROUND MUSIC MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Background Music market status and forecast, categorizes the global Background Music market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Background Music in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 31.34% global market in 2016, while Europe was 28.18%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9.75%.

Mood Media, PlayNetwork, TouchTunes, Usen Corporation, SiriusXM for Business and Pandora for Business are key service providers in Global background music market. The global background music market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of quite a few providers. The providers compete on the basis of pricing, music library size, and genre to sustain in the market.

Each of the Background Music participants has its own mature sales networks. Through their authorized distributors or their partners, Background Music companies keep keen on expanding their Background Music sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Background Music providers usually invest on their marketing channel every year.

The global Background Music market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mood Media

PlayNetwork

TouchTunes

Usen Corporation

SiriusXM for Business

Pandora for Business

Almotech

Imagesound

Easy on Hold

Sunflower Music

Soundjack

Xenon Music Media

Qsic

Express Melody

Open Ear Music

Auracle Sound

Cloud Cover Music

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Incidental music

Furniture music

Elevator music

Video game and blog music

Internet delivered background music

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Entertainment Places

Public Organizations

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Background Music sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Background Music manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Background Music are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Background Music Manufacturers

Background Music Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Background Music Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Background Music market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Background Music Market Research Report 2018

1 Background Music Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Background Music

1.2 Background Music Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Background Music Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Background Music Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Incidental music

1.2.4 Furniture music

1.2.5 Elevator music

1.2.6 Video game and blog music

1.2.7 Internet delivered background music

1.3 Global Background Music Segment by Application

1.3.1 Background Music Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Retail Stores

1.3.3 Restaurants

1.3.4 Entertainment Places

1.3.5 Public Organizations

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Background Music Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Background Music Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Background Music (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Background Music Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Background Music Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Background Music Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Background Music Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Background Music Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Background Music Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Background Music Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Background Music Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Background Music Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Background Music Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Background Music Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Background Music Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Background Music Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Background Music Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Background Music Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Background Music Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Background Music Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Background Music Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Background Music Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Background Music Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Background Music Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Background Music Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Background Music Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Background Music Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Background Music Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Background Music Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Background Music Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Background Music Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Background Music Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Background Music Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Background Music Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Background Music Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Mood Media

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Mood Media Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 PlayNetwork

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 PlayNetwork Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 TouchTunes

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 TouchTunes Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Usen Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Usen Corporation Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SiriusXM for Business

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SiriusXM for Business Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Pandora for Business

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Pandora for Business Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Almotech

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Almotech Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Imagesound

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Imagesound Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Easy on Hold

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Easy on Hold Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Sunflower Music

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Background Music Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Sunflower Music Background Music Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Soundjack

7.12 Xenon Music Media

7.13 Qsic

7.14 Express Melody

7.15 Open Ear Music

7.16 Auracle Sound

7.17 Cloud Cover Music

8 Background Music Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Background Music Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Background Music

