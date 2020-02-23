Backend-as-a-services Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

The Mobile Backend as a Service is a concept that provides web app and mobile app developers to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs and also providing features that includes user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. The mobile based application helps to improve quality of communication as well as demand for computer, web, and mobile apps. Mobile Backend as a Service is an emerging trend in mobile application development, it is also known as Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS).Scope of the Report:This report studies the Backend-as-a-services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Backend-as-a-services market by product type and applications/end industries.The need to reduce complexities in application development majorly drives this market. BaaS makes it easier for developers to set up, use, and operate a cloud backend for creating their mobile, tablet, and web apps. IT vendors in this market are offering advanced solutions that exempt complex coding, thus vastly improving front-end tasks that include design and development of content. The growing demand for mobile apps with additional features and functionalities will continue to boost the demand for BaaS over the next four years. North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BaaS market from 2015 to 2020 due to the presence of major BaaS players. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of the cloud-based technology has created numerous opportunities for the vendors offering BaaS services; hence, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The global Backend-as-a-services market is valued at 1500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 34900 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 69.0% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.Market Segment by Companies, this report coversAppceleratorIBMKonyMicrosoft 