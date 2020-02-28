Bacillus Coagulans Market Anticipated to Achieve High CAGR Percentages during 2018-2028

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “bacillus coagulans market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Bacillus Coagulans Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Ganeden, Nebraska Cultures, UAS Laboratories, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the bacillus coagulans market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Domestic and regional players hold nearly 60-70% share in the bacillus coagulans market. Investment in the research and development activities and expansion of existing R&D facilities to launch new products remains a key strategy of domestic and regional players. In contrast, leading players in the bacillus coagulans market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities in Asia. These players are also focusing on entering into a strategic partnership with regional distributors and suppliers.

The report provides a competition scenario and updated information on the leading players. Some of the major players in bacillus coagulans are Mitsubishi Chemical Foods Corporation, Ganeden, Nebraska Cultures, UAS Laboratories, Sabinsa Corporation, Syngen Biotech, Sanzyme, Microbax, Mystical Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Thorne, Aumgene Bioscience, and other key players. Changing lifestyle and diet is leading to a rise in chronic digestive diseases across the globe. New clinical studies and research have found that bacillus coagulans help to promote digestive health and encourage a healthy immune system. Nearly 20% of people who take antibiotics suffer from antibiotic-associated diarrhoea, and bacillus coagulans have found to be an effective remedy.

Positive effects of bacillus coagulans in serious digestive disorders is resulting in increased consumption of fortified foods and beverages. Several foods and beverages companies are adding bacillus coagulans to their products, targeting a large number of people suffering from digestive disorders. According to the United European Gastroenterology (UEG), there has been a rise in chronic digestive diseases including functional gastrointestinal disorder, alcohol-related digestive disorders, digestive cancers, and pediatric digestive diseases. Digestive cancers account for around 28% of cancer related deaths in Europe.

Bacillus coagulans have emerged as a trending probiotic that helps to maintain gastrointestinal health. Use of bacillus coagulans is rapidly increasing in weight management as it has scientifically shown to burn fat and boost metabolism.

Recent studies have shown positive effects of probiotics such as bacillus coagulans, with a significant reduction in inflammation and acne-causing bacteria. Bacillus coagulans is witnessing growing demand in the cosmetic industry, owing to the immense benefits offered in managing skin problems and acne.

New formulations including Bacillus coagulans is being launched by cosmetics providers for anti-aging effects. These products include creams, lotions, face masks, scrubs, cleansers, and gels. Cosmetics product manufacturers are also focusing on developing cosmeceutical ingredients including bacillus coagulans to be used in various cosmetic products including powders, gels, face scrub, lotions, and creams. Bacillus coagulans are also gaining popularity in managing and treating symptoms of eczema and atopic dermatitis. Its incorporation in cosmetic products including moisturizing cream and anti-acne face wash is also on a rise. Owing to is biological activity and protection of skin, bacillus coagulans is widely used in personal care products. Health and wellness continues to be at the forefront of new product development strategies with new dairy-free probiotic foods hitting the market each year. There has been an increased demand for non-dairy probiotics owing to the rise in vegan and vegetarian population, desire for low milk cholesterol, a rise in milk protein allergies, and increased lactose intolerance.

Bacillus coagulans is emerging as the main ingredient in the majority of the dairy-free food products. Reported safe by the FDA and EFSA, bacillus coagulans is largely being added in functional food products and dairy-free probiotic supplements. High stability of bacillus coagulans through processing and heating is leading to growing demand in heat-treated food products. Most of the products used in food industry that can be produced by Bacillus coagulans is gaining popularity due to the low cost and alternative to other harmful chemical sources.

Side-effects of Bacillus coagulans is very mild but carelessness in dosage can result in intestinal gas and bloating. There is an ongoing debate on potential risk and side-effects of bacillus coagulans because it is not naturally present in the digestive system. Various strains of bacillus coagulans have been identified that may not be safe to use as probiotics.

