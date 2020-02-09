Baby Walkers Market: Driven by rising infant population across the globe | Dream On Me, Joovy, Mamas & Papas, Mee Mee, Mothercare, VTech, Chicco

Baby walkers help babies to take their first walking steps. This is a non-essential nursery product with wheels, seat, and a rigid frame. Young babies unable to walk properly move around briskly in a confined space by applying assertive force. Typical baby walkers have a tray with toys or jangles attached. The evolution of baby walkers started in the 15th century, with advancements reaching the current style baby walkers made of synthetic materials. Across the globe, almost 50% of the infant population is made to use a baby walker to help develop their walking skills.

However, there are many reported accidents and injuries caused from the usage of baby walkers. These incidents are dangerous at times due to two main reasons. One is the child’s increased mobility and rate of speed. Another factor is the elevated height and reach the child obtains while seated in a walker. These baby walkers are used for babies in the age group of 5 to 15 months. There are European standards such as EN 1273:2005 which defines methods to avoid injuries. Baby walkers come in different designs and innovative features to attract more volume sales in the market. Baby walkers are portable as they can be compacted for mobility from one place to another.

Baby Walkers Market – Drivers and Restraints

The baby walkers market is driven by rising infant population across the globe. Over the last few decades, fertility rates have dramatically increased, reaching 2.5 children per woman. From 2010 to 2015, the total fertility rate in Africa was around 4.7, Asia with 2.2, Europe with 1.6, Latin America & Caribbean with 2.2, North America with 1.9, and Oceania with 2.4 children per woman. Another macro factor driving the sales of baby walkers is the increasing consumer purchasing power especially in developing countries.

Some of the global consumer groups expected to contribute largely to this growth is the working population of China. On the other hand, one of the important challenging situations for baby walker manufacturers is the cheap low cost suppliers emerging at a fast rate. Growing preference for eco-friendly baby walkers is expected to create opportunities for players in this market. Some of the trending baby walkers are theme based baby walkers, Sit-to-Stand learning walker, spoon walker with oversized tray for feeding, etc. Some also come with toys with multiple developmental activities and removable toy station.

Baby Walkers Market – Segmentation

The global baby walkers market can be segmented based on product, material, age group, application, price range, retail distribution, and region. In terms of product, the baby walkers market can be classified into standing, sit-in, and others. These sit-in walkers can be further segmented into traditional type, musical & lighting type, and non-musical. The material segment can be divided into plastic, wooden, alloy, and others.

The age group segment can be segmented into under 8 months, 8-10 months, 10-12 months, and above 12 months. The price range segment can be categorized into low, medium, and high. Based on distribution channel, the baby walkers market can be segmented into online and offline stores. The offline retail stores segment can be further classified into large format stores, specialty stores, and other independent retail formats. Based on region, the global baby walkers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Baby Walkers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global baby walkers market are Dream On Me, Joovy, Mamas & Papas, Mee Mee, Mothercare, VTech, Chicco, Kids II, Fisher-Price, Disney, Delta Children, Baby Trend, Brevi, Ferrari, Combi, and Britax among others.