Baby Travel Bags Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

A Baby Travel Bags or diaper bag is a storage bag with many pocket-like spaces that is big enough to carry everything needed by someone taking care of a baby while taking a typical short outing.

Scope of the Report:

Increasing birthrate in emerging economies of Asia Pacific including India and China is anticipated to drive the demand for infant items over the forecast period. Rising awareness among the customers about infant nutrition, hygiene, and safety in the region will fuel demand over the forecast period. Continuous innovation among manufactures is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Baby Travel Bags is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Baby Travel Bags in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sunveno

Skip Hop

Babycare

Disney

Ergobaby

Itzy Ritzy

MOMMORE

Ju-Ju Be

Parker Baby Co.

Hap Tim

JJ Cole

LeSportsac Inc

Bags That Work Ltd

Elodie Details

Storksak

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Backpacks

Shoulder

Tote

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Baby Boys

Baby Girls

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Baby Travel Bags product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Baby Travel Bags, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Baby Travel Bags in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Baby Travel Bags competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Baby Travel Bags breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Baby Travel Bags market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Baby Travel Bags sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

