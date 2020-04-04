Baby Toys Market Global Demand, Latest Development, Growth Estimation, Business Strategies, Upcoming Trend and Fast Forward Research

Baby Toys Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR) has studied the Global Baby Toys Market and found out that it is expected to expand at a decent CAGR over the assessment period 2016 to 2027. The market is forecasted to scale a decent valuation in the years to come. The global economic development is fueling changes in the lifestyle of the masses. It is anticipated to reflect on the growth of the retail industry.

Urban migration, in conjunction with disposable income, has led to rising standards of living. It is expected to fuel demand for standard baby products and toys in the years to come. The baby toys market, hence, is expected to gain traction over the next couple of years.

Key players are emphasizing on the integration of technology with toys for capitalizing on the developmental opportunities and bringing innovations to their product lines. Parents are focusing on the all round development of their kid, which is propelling market expansion. Innovations in the product lines are designed in a way to help the kids in developing skills such as speech recognition, analytical, etc. The introduction of smart toys designed for learning purposes is gaining popularity and is expected to accelerate revenue creation in the baby toys market in the foreseeable future.

People are getting increasingly aware of the adverse effects of the non-biodegradable materials used in the production of toys. The shift towards eco-friendly materials for making toys is expected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the baby toys market across the review period. The developments in technologies such as sensor technology, semiconductors, etc. are anticipated to influence the expansion of the baby toys market positively in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players participating in the baby toys market are studied in this MRFR report for a detailed share analysis. Some of these players are

Hasbro

Fisher-Price

Mothercare

Vtech Holdings

Toys “R” Us

Brevi

Kids II

Chicco

Newell Rubbermaid

Market Segmentation

By form, the global baby toys market has been segmented into cotton, plastic & silicon, foam.

By product type, the baby toys market has been segmented into electronic, soft, educational, and others.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Kylie Jenner, an American celebrity and owner of international cosmetics brand, is planning to expand her empire with a new line of products dedicated to babies and has filed a trademark for “Kylie Baby.”

In May 2019, Amazon.com, Inc., an American multinational technology company focused on e-commerce, has launched Fire 7 Kids Edition, a cutting edge tablet for kids, to deepen its focus on children.

Regional Analysis

The global baby toys market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is forecasted to dominate the growth pattern of the market in the foreseeable future. The adoption of smart toys as an educational tool in the region is projected to augment the baby toys market in the region over the assessment period. The economic strength of the region is expected to support the growth trends in the market. Europe is anticipated to secure its position in the second spot across the forecast period reflecting a decent CAGR. Asia Pacific is presumed to grow substantially in the forthcoming years. The factors anticipated to favor market expansion are increasing per capita income, rising urban population, etc. The consolidation of fast-developing nations in the region such as India, China, etc. are likely to catapult the baby toys market on an upward trajectory.

