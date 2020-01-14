Baby Oral Hygiene Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market

Description

This market study report demonstrates a detailed segmentation of the global baby oral care market by product type such as toothpaste and toothbrush and segmented by regions such as the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA. The key vendors in the market are Church & Dwight, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, P&G (Procter & Gamble), Pigeon, and Unilever.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Baby Oral Hygiene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First of all,One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in incidences of early childhood tooth decay. Tooth decay, the development of cavities in infants and toddlers, can be caused by a number of factors ranging from bacteria to the frequent intake of sugary foods. Not following primary oral care routines at home and insufficient tooth care after feeding are also identified as major reasons for early childhood tooth decay. The increase in a number of childhood tooth extractions has compelled parents to favor new and innovative organic products, which in turn will greatly aid in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Second,the industry has a number of major manufacturers and vendors are developing new methods to meet their customers. In order to develop the rebutation, corporations constantly organize programs and conferences on dental education and are partnering with local vendors and retailers to increase product visibility. This recent increase in the visibility and availability of products will prove effective in increasing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Overall,Baby Oral Hygiene plays a big part in infants and toddlers,which may lead to increase of production and consumption.

The worldwide market for Baby Oral Hygiene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Church & Dwight

Colgate-Palmolive

Johnson

P&G

Pigeon

Unilever

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Baby Oral Hygiene Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Toothpaste

1.2.2 Toothbrush

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer Stores

1.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.3 Online Distribution

1.3.4 Dental Dispensaries

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Church & Dwight

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Baby Oral Hygiene Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Church & Dwight Baby Oral Hygiene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Colgate-Palmolive

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Baby Oral Hygiene Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Colgate-Palmolive Baby Oral Hygiene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Johnson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Baby Oral Hygiene Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Johnson Baby Oral Hygiene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 P&G

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Baby Oral Hygiene Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 P&G Baby Oral Hygiene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Pigeon

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Baby Oral Hygiene Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pigeon Baby Oral Hygiene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Unilever

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Baby Oral Hygiene Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Unilever Baby Oral Hygiene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

