Baby Monitors Market: Wireless baby Monitors of Connectivity Type to Drive Market Growth

The global baby monitors market is highly consolidated in nature and likely to remain competitive over the course of forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Transparency Market Research (TMR) found that the five prominent companies operating in this market holds maximum share of 60% in the global baby monitors market.

Moreover, Motorola Solutions, Inc. alone account for 19.8% share in the overall market over the said period. The manufacturers are highly focused toward research and development activities in order to expand their footprint across the globe. The manufacturers are also adopting advanced technology like senor and wearable technology to attract more consumers. In addition, increasing trend for internet-of-things are another factors augmenting growth of this market in near future.

The revenue generated by the global baby monitors market stood at US$876.8 mn in 2015 and is expected to touch US$1,291.8 mn by 2024. The global baby monitors market likely to expand at CAGR of 4.4% during the course of forecast period from 2018 till 2026.

On the basis of connectivity type, Wireless baby monitoring segment account for large share in the global baby monitors market and hold maximum share in 2015 too. Greater portability and easy connectivity are another factor supplementing growth of this market in upcoming years.

The baby monitoring account for wireless technology and likely to hold maximum share in the overall market. On geographical point of view, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) owing to emerging opportunity and growth in the region. Increasing demand for the baby monitors in the country like Japan, China, and India due to rising disposable income of population is another important factor propelling growth of this market in coming years.