Baby Monitor Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

Baby Monitor, also called babymonitor, is an electronic device that belonging to the home security system for active babies sleep quality testing and so on. It belonging to the home security system and consists of two parts, Baby Monitors side or baby unit and the control side or parents unit. Put it in the baby’s room you can always monitoring the baby’s safety through the display.

The market for Baby Monitor is fragmented with players such as Safety 1st (Dorel), Motorola, Philips, Samsung, NUK (Newell Brands), D-Link, Angelcare, Summer Infant, Snuza, Vtech, Hisense, and so on. Among them, Safety 1st (Dorel) is the global leading supplier.

Though the industry is highly competitive, it is becoming easier for small online sellers to enter the market unburdened with physical locations, employees and support personnel which can force larger traditional Baby Monitor resellers to reduce selling prices. Companies must be aware of their competitive surroundings within their market. Being aware of competitor’s strategy can prevent a lag in reaction to a change within the market. This especially true in the Baby Monitor Industry because of its rapid expansion in the Asian Market. It is important for Europe brand owner to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.

The driving force of Baby Monitor industry is the video and WIFI technology, which are popular with the decreasing price and more convenience. The Baby Monitor industry brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Audio Baby Monitor

Video Baby Monitor

Internet Baby Monitor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial (HospitalandEarly Learning Centre)

Home family

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Safety 1st(Dorel)

Motorola

Philips

Samsung

NUK(Newell Brands)

D-Link

Angelcare

Summer Infant

Snuza

Vtech

Hisense

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

