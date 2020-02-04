Baby Food and Infant Formula market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 175 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes.

Over 80% of the world’s population lives in the developing world, and while global birthrates have steadily decreased across all regions and economic levels over the past 55 years, they remain highest in developing countries, according to the World Bank. In addition, rapid urbanization, the growth of the middle class and rising rates of female participation in the labor force in many developing markets has encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making baby food and infant formula more desirable.

Baby food and infant formula has various types, including infant formula, baby snacks, baby cereals, bottled and canned baby food and so on. Among the product family, infant formula accounts for the largest market share, which held about 71.04% market share in 2015.

As for the consumption region, Asia-Pacifc is the largest consumer, whose consumption was 2150 K MT in 2015, accounting for 41.23% share globally. The followers are Europe and USA, holding about 22.69% and 17.36% share respectively.

According to this study, over the next five years the Baby Food and Infant Formula market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 410 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baby Food and Infant Formula business, shared in Chapter 3.

Standard cow’s milk-based formulas

Soy-based formulas

Hypoallergenic formulas

Lactose-free formulas:

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

>12 Months

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Hain Celestial

Plum Organics

DGC

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation (Hyproca)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Marketing channels of baby food and infant formula is also various. Hypermarket, supermarket, drug stores, specialty stores, online sales are the major marketing channels of baby food and infant formula. In the recent few years, with the rapid development of internet, online shopping platform becomes popular. More and more moms prefer to buy baby food and infant formula through the platform, which impacts the traditional marketing channels largely.

Since baby is a special group, the quality of baby food and infant formula is under restrict regulations. Once some brand of baby food and infant formula has been exposed of quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, sometimes the baby food and infant formula manufacturers’ business will vary largely.

With the changing life style and more attention on babies, the baby food and infant formula market is estimated to continue to expand. And Asia-Pacific regions will continue to be the largest contributor to the industry.

To study and analyze the global Baby Food and Infant Formula market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Baby Food and Infant Formula market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Baby Food and Infant Formula players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Baby Food and Infant Formula with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Baby Food and Infant Formula submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

