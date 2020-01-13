Baby Feeding Bottles Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2023

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Unlike the maternal and child fast food products, such as milk powder and diapers, the bottle belongs to the durable goods industry.

This comprehensive Baby Feeding Bottles Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Baby Feeding Bottles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Famous brands have almost monopolized the bottle market, accounting for more than 70% of the market. And this is represented by three brands: nuk, pigeons and Xinyiyi.

Bottles are a feeding product that is in direct contact with the oral cavity and is used very frequently, making performance a top priority for consumers. Through the survey, we found that consumers no longer pay attention to the brand and price of the bottle. Performance factors surpassed materials and brands, and successfully occupied the top spot with a 38% ratio. Conversely, consumers are not too sensitive to price.

In the choice of bottle material, more mothers are more biased towards glass. Although fragile, it is more durable and safer than other plastic bottles. And when disinfecting, the glass bottle will not produce harmful substances, and it is safer to use.

The worldwide market for Baby Feeding Bottles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2870 million US$ in 2023, from 2150 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips AVENT,Artsana USA,Novatex North America,Linyi Shansong Biological,Mayborn Group,Handi-Craft Company,Munchkin,upperware,BABISIL,Pigeon India,Narula Overseas Industries,Bonny Baby Care,Wuxi New Swiss Baby Products,Alpha Baby Care Co,Paul Manufacturing Company,Narang Plastics,Chemco Group,Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s,Farlin,Vital Baby.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic, Stainless Steel, Silicone, Glass.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hypermarkets,Convenience stores,Specialty stores,Pharmacy and drug stores,Online retailing,Other,,.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Baby Feeding Bottles market.

Chapter 1, to describe Baby Feeding Bottles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Baby Feeding Bottles, with sales, revenue, and price of Baby Feeding Bottles, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Baby Feeding Bottles, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Baby Feeding Bottles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Baby Feeding Bottles sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

