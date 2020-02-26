The report studies the “Baby Cribs & Cots Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2022. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Baby Cribs & Cots Market Prospects, Outlook and Growth Analysis for the Period till 2022”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

The baby cribs & cots market will exhibit an impressive CAGR through 2022, according to a recent research report by Fact.MR. Revenues from the baby cribs & cots market are forecast to reach approximately US$ 2,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Today’s parents are seeking baby cribs & cots that provide multipurpose uses, as such products are economical and convenient. Vendors in the baby cribs & cots market are introducing baby cribs & cots equipped with adjustable mattresses, as well as cribs & cots capable of transforming into toddler beds, facilitating accommodation of babies as they grow. Baby cribs & cots market players are also offering several additional functionalities and features in baby cribs & cots, such as extended sleeping area, fixed wheels for better mobility, short distance between side slats so as to prevent baby’s body parts from getting through the center, and static side rails for preventing babies from rolling over.

With growing awareness among consumers about sustainable products, baby cribs & cots market vendors are focusing on the development of eco-friendly products using raw materials such as non-toxic paints and sustainable wood, thereby depriving babies of any side effects from crib’s/cot’s constituents. In addition, parents across the globe are increasingly preferring aesthetically appealing baby cribs & cots, which in turn has led to development of a variety of styles in these cribs & cots. A major factor barring the baby cribs & cots market growth is low penetration of these produts in underdeveloped economies, where cost of these products is the prime concern for people with low disposable income.

On the basis of product type, sales of convertible, portable and travel baby cribs & cots are expected to register the fastest expansion, with portable baby cribs & cots expected to reap relatively larger revenues by 2022-end. Standard baby cribs & cots are anticipated to remain the most lucrative among products, followed by portable baby cribs & cots.

Departmental stores and hyper/super market will continue to be the dominant sales channels in the baby cribs & cots market. Revenues from these two sales channels will collectively surpass US$ 1,000 Mn by 2022-end.

APEJ to Remain Most Lucrative for Baby Cribs & Cots Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain lucrative for baby cribs & cots market, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 850 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Europe and North America will also remain lucrative for growth of baby cribs & cots market. In contrast, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be the least lucrative region in the baby cribs & cots market over the forecast period.

Plastic will remain the preferred material in the baby cribs & cots market, followed by metal. Baby cribs & cots manufactured by using wood will account for a relatively lower revenue share of the baby cribs & cots market than those manufactured from plastic and metal during 2017 to 2022.

