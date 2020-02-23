B2C Fuel Cards Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

B2C Fuel Cards Market 2019

In 2018, the global B2C Fuel Cards market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global B2C Fuel Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the B2C Fuel Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ExxonMobil

Shell

SPC

Caltex

DBS

UOB

OCBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

ANZ

HSBC

POSB

American Express

Maybank

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Cars

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global B2C Fuel Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the B2C Fuel Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of B2C Fuel Cards are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Active Cards

1.4.3 Non-Active Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cars

1.5.3 Taxis

1.5.4 Buses

1.5.5 Goods Vehicles

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 B2C Fuel Cards Market Size

2.2 B2C Fuel Cards Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 B2C Fuel Cards Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 B2C Fuel Cards Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ExxonMobil

12.1.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.1.4 ExxonMobil Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

12.2 Shell

12.2.1 Shell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.2.4 Shell Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Shell Recent Development

12.3 SPC

12.3.1 SPC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.3.4 SPC Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SPC Recent Development

12.4 Caltex

12.4.1 Caltex Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.4.4 Caltex Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Caltex Recent Development

12.5 DBS

12.5.1 DBS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.5.4 DBS Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 DBS Recent Development

12.6 UOB

12.6.1 UOB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.6.4 UOB Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 UOB Recent Development

12.7 OCBC

12.7.1 OCBC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.7.4 OCBC Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 OCBC Recent Development

12.8 Citibank

12.8.1 Citibank Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.8.4 Citibank Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Citibank Recent Development

12.9 Standard Chartered

12.9.1 Standard Chartered Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.9.4 Standard Chartered Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development

12.10 ANZ

12.10.1 ANZ Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 B2C Fuel Cards Introduction

12.10.4 ANZ Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ANZ Recent Development

12.11 HSBC

12.12 POSB

12.13 American Express

12.14 Maybank

Continued…..

