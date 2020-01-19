B2B Money Transfer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

The global B2B Money Transfer market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of B2B Money Transfer.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the B2B Money Transfer market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the B2B Money Transfer market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

VocaLink (Mastercard)

Fexco

Optal

Payoneer

EBA (European Banking Authority)

Mastercard

Transpay

TransferTo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cross Border

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Travel and Transportation

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 B2B Money Transfer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of B2B Money Transfer

1.2 Classification of B2B Money Transfer by Types

1.2.1 Global B2B Money Transfer Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global B2B Money Transfer Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cross Border

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global B2B Money Transfer Market by Application

1.3.1 Global B2B Money Transfer Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Energy and Power

1.3.5 Travel and Transportation

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Government/Public Sector

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global B2B Money Transfer Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global B2B Money Transfer Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) B2B Money Transfer Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) B2B Money Transfer Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) B2B Money Transfer Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) B2B Money Transfer Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) B2B Money Transfer Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of B2B Money Transfer (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 VocaLink (Mastercard)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 VocaLink (Mastercard) B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Fexco

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Fexco B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Optal

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Optal B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Payoneer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Payoneer B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 EBA (European Banking Authority)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 EBA (European Banking Authority) B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mastercard

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mastercard B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Transpay

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Transpay B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 TransferTo

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 B2B Money Transfer Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 TransferTo B2B Money Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global B2B Money Transfer Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global B2B Money Transfer Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 B2B Money Transfer Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 B2B Money Transfer Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Continued……

