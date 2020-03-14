Azodicarbonamide (ADC) Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2027.

Azodicarbonamide (ADC) Overview

Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is an odorless yellow, orange color chemical widely used as a blowing agent, foaming agent and also as a food additive in baking. Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is primarily used as a ‘yoga – mat’ chemical due to its utility in rubber and a plastic product like a flip flop or yoga mat. The physical properties of this compound such as softness and elasticity, makes it an attractive product for its usage in the food industry. Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is abundantly used by commercial bakers as a whitening agent and conditioner for bread dough.

Market Size and Forecast

The global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is thriving on the demand for high-value products of plastic and rubber component on a day to day usage. Increasing consumption of plastic products is expected to increase the market size of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) over the forecast period.

The global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is segmented into product type, sub-formation, applications and geography. In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is projected to lead the growth of overall global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market over the forecast period. Factors such as, high awareness amongst the population regarding benefits of using Azodicarbonamide (ADC) such as creation of foamed plastics such as toys, gymnasium products, window gaskets, sports shoes, shoe soles, floor mats and much more. The market of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by rapid industrialization and growing packaging sector in Asia countries such as India & China over the forecast period. Additionally, North America Azodicarbonamide market captured significant share of global Azodicarbonamide market in previous years. Better infrastructure and rising disposable income are key factors which are driving the growth of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market in region. However, Europe Azodicarbonamide market is expected to rise at maximum CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global Azodicarbonamide market in the following segments:

By Product Type

Industrial-Grade

Food-Grade

By Sub Formation

Semicarbazide (SEM)

Ethylcarbamate (Urethane)

By Application

Blowing Agent

Plastic Additive

Flour Bleaching Agent

By Region

Global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is primarily driven by consumer buying habits of plastic products (for e.g. PVC) that are changing with development in new technology and trends which affect the market. Raw materials used for manufacturing and packaging products have to be considered for sustainability. Azodicarbonamide (ADC) came into news when FDA took a comprehensive assessment of Semicarbazide (SEM) to check whether its consumption can increase the chances of tumor occurrence in human. International Agency for Research on Cancer claims that excessive use of Semicarbazide (SEM) results in increased toxicity and carcinogenicity in mice. After critical assessment, FDA has recommended the use of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) as a food additive but at the level specified in FDA regulation and has made a must for bread manufacturer to give a status as GRAS “Generally Recognized as Safe” as well as to mention Azodicarbonamide (ADC) in the ingredient list on bread packaging. Increasing demand from the footwear industry, building materials industry and automotive industry

ADC foaming agent is widely used in the footwear industry to produce slippers, soles and insoles. It is also widely applied in building materials such as roofing membrane, door and window sealing strips and floor covering because of its stable and non-flammable characteristics.

Azodicarbonamide (ADC) used as a stabilizer in the manufacturing vinyl (PVC) foam; it plays a prominent role in forming air bubbles while breaking down into gas. This leads to firming, soften and fetching elasticity to the product it is mixed with. It is richly used in the creation of foamed plastics such as toys, gymnasium products, window gaskets, floor mats and much more. After being removed from the restaurant chain Subway, Azodicarbonamide has achieved a lot of attention for being rejected as a food additive products as it was used instead of baking soda to lighten and soften plastic and rubber products. In contrast, production of high quality Azodicarbonamide (ADC) is costlier along with strict testing procedure which may dampen the growth of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market globally. Additionally, use of Azodicarbonamide (ADC) material can lead to various health problem such as respiratory problem, skin irritation, harm to hormonal function and disrupts to the immune system.

Key players

Arkema

Abtonsmart Chemicals

Honeywell International

Kum Yang

Otsuka Chemical

Weifang Yaxing Chemical

Ajanta Chemical Industries

JingJiang Hangsun Plastic Additives

Selon Industrial Stock

