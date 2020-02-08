AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) is a system of alternative medicines in India.

Growing population, rising awareness about AYUSH medicines, increasing side-effects of mainstream medicines, escalating costs of conventional health care and government support is driving the industry. Today India is one of the top exporters of alternative medicines in the world. Major export destination includes US and European countries like Germany and France.

The key players covered in this study

Baidyanath

Himalya Herbals

Ganga Pharmaceuticals

Patanjali

Hamdard

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ayurvedic Medicines

Herbal Medicines

Aroma Therapy

Homeopathy

Reflexology

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Women

Men

Kids

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Ayurvedic Medicines

1.4.3 Herbal Medicines

1.4.4 Aroma Therapy

1.4.5 Homeopathy

1.4.6 Reflexology

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Women

1.5.3 Men

1.5.4 Kids

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size

2.2 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

cONTINUED…

