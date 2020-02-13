Ayurvedic Medicine Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Ayurveda is a system of medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. Globalized and modernized practices derived from Ayurveda traditions are a type of alternative medicine. In countries beyond India, Ayurveda therapies and practices have been integrated in general wellness applications and in some cases in medical use.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Ayurvedic Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ayurvedic Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Globally, the demand for Ayurvedic products is on a continuous rise, which has led to the emergence of Ayurvedic centers in the U.S. and Europe. Within the Asia-Pacific region, India has attained global prominence for its wide Ayurvedic product range, thereby becoming a preferred destination for medical tourism. It holds a negligible share in the overall Ayurvedic products market, as quality standards are not maintained according to international specifications. However, the Government of India is taking initiatives to increase this share, for instance, it has setup Ministry of AYUSH to ensure the optimal development and propagation of Ayurveda. China also has history of this ancient science, and is a major market for Ayurvedic products.

Factors driving consumer preference for Ayurvedic products are rising awareness regarding their benefits, increasing cognizance about ill-effects of allopathy, easy availability, and growing disposable income. Lack of R&D for high yielding varieties, irregular supply of raw material, absence of a standardized procedure to manufacture Ayurvedic products, and safety regulations are major challenges faced by the market players. Increase in knowledge about natural ingredients in health and personal care products in developed countries, namely the U.S., Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, offers growth opportunity for Ayurvedic products manufacturers.

The global Ayurvedic Medicine market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ayurvedic Medicine.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Maharishi Ayurveda

Dabur

The Himalaya Drug Company

Herbal Hills

BioBaxy Technologies

Planet Ayurveda

Arvincare

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3524659-global-ayurvedic-medicine-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Healthcare Products

Personal Care Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women

Men

Kids

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3524659-global-ayurvedic-medicine-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table Of Contents:

1 Ayurvedic Medicine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ayurvedic Medicine

1.2 Classification of Ayurvedic Medicine by Types

1.2.1 Global Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Healthcare Products

1.2.4 Personal Care Products

1.2.5 Skin Care

1.2.6 Hair Care

1.2.7 Oral Care

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Kids

1.4 Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Ayurvedic Medicine Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ayurvedic Medicine Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ayurvedic Medicine Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ayurvedic Medicine Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ayurvedic Medicine Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ayurvedic Medicine Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Ayurvedic Medicine (2013-2023)

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/ayurvedic-medicine-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-swot-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-238771.html



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Maharishi Ayurveda

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Dabur

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dabur Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Himalaya Drug Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Himalaya Drug Company Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Herbal Hills

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Herbal Hills Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 BioBaxy Technologies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BioBaxy Technologies Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Planet Ayurveda

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Planet Ayurveda Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Arvincare

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Ayurvedic Medicine Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Arvincare Ayurvedic Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)