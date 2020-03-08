AYURVEDIC MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, DEMAND, LEADING PLAYER AND FORECAST 2019 – 2024

Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedicscience is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.
Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.
Although the market competition of ayurvedic is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of ayurvedic and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ayurvedic market will register a 12.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9210 million by 2024, from US$ 5170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ayurvedic business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ayurvedic market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Ayurvedic value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Health Care
Oral Care
Skin Care
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Women
Men
Kids
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Dabur
Emami Group
Himalaya Drug
Maharishi Ayurveda
Baidyanalh
Shahnaz Husain Group
Vicco Laboratories
Amrutanjan Healthcare
Charak Pharma
Botique
Herbal Hills
Basic Ayurveda
Natreon
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ayurvedic market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ayurvedic market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ayurvedic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ayurvedic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Ayurvedic Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Ayurvedic Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Ayurvedic Segment by Type
2.2.1 Health Care
2.2.2 Oral Care
2.2.3 Hair Care
2.2.4 Skin Care
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Ayurvedic Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Ayurvedic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Ayurvedic Segment by Application
2.4.1 Women
2.4.2 Men
2.4.3 Kids
2.5 Ayurvedic Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Ayurvedic Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Ayurvedic by Players
3.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Ayurvedic Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Ayurvedic Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Patanjali Ayurved Limited
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.1.3 Patanjali Ayurved Limited Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Patanjali Ayurved Limited News
11.2 Dabur
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.2.3 Dabur Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Dabur News
11.3 Emami Group
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.3.3 Emami Group Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Emami Group News
11.4 Himalaya Drug
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.4.3 Himalaya Drug Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Himalaya Drug News
11.5 Maharishi Ayurveda
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.5.3 Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Maharishi Ayurveda News
11.6 Baidyanalh
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.6.3 Baidyanalh Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Baidyanalh News
11.7 Shahnaz Husain Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.7.3 Shahnaz Husain Group Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Shahnaz Husain Group News
11.8 Vicco Laboratories
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Ayurvedic Product Offered
11.8.3 Vicco Laboratories Ayurvedic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Vicco Laboratories News
……Continued
