Ayurvedic Market 2019 Global Industry, Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Forecasts 2024

Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.

Although the market competition of ayurvedic is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of ayurvedic and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ayurvedic market will register a 12.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9210 million by 2024, from US$ 5170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ayurvedic business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ayurvedic market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Ayurvedic value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Health Care

Oral Care

Skin Care

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Women

Men

Kids

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dabur

Emami Group

Himalaya Drug

Maharishi Ayurveda

Baidyanalh

Shahnaz Husain Group

Vicco Laboratories

Amrutanjan Healthcare

Charak Pharma

Botique

Herbal Hills

Basic Ayurveda

Natreon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ayurvedic market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ayurvedic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ayurvedic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ayurvedic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

