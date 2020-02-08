Axle Shaft Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – GKN,NTN,SDS,Dana Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Axle Shaft Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. An axle is a part of the transmission assembly of an automobile. The main purpose of an axle is to bear the weight of the vehicle and also maintain the position of wheels relative to each other and to the vehicle body. Axles can either be live-axles or non-driving axles. In an automobile, live axles help in transmitting the power from engine on to wheels via the drive shaft.

The global average price of Axle Shaft is in the decreasing trend, from 63.48 USD/Unit in 2011 to 61.43 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Axle Shaft includes Half Shaft, Propeller Shaft and Axle Shaft, and the proportion of Half Shaft in 2015 is about 76%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Axle Shaft, with a production market share nearly 22% in 2015. China is the second largest supplier of Axle Shaft Media, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Axle Shaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 16500 million US$ in 2024, from 14500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Axle Shaft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GKN

NTN

SDS

Dana

Nexteer

Hyundai-Wia

IFA Rotorion

Meritor

AAM

Neapco

JTEKT

Yuandong

Wanxiang

Showa

Lingyun

Guansheng

GNA Enterprises

Fawer

Hengli

Danchuan

Lantong

Talbros Engineering

Dongfeng

Golden

Sinotruk

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propeller Shaft

Half Shaft

Axle Shaft

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV)

SUV and Truck

Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)

