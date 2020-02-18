Avocado Oil | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Avocado Oil Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 177 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. As food oil, it is used as an ingredient in other dishes, and as cooking oil. It is also used for lubrication and in cosmetics, where it is valued for its supposed regenerative and moisturizing properties.

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. This oil contains a high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil and cosmetics and skin care products, etc. Avocado oil used in cosmetics and skin care products is lower than that of edible oil. In 2017, edible oil used avocado oil took a share of 64.61%.

There are three kinds of avocado oil, extra virgin avocado oil, refined avocado oil and crude avocado oil. Refined avocado oil is odorless, pale yellow oil, which is extracted from the avocado with an expeller-press. Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. Generally, price of refined avocado oil is much higher than that of extra virgin avocado oil. Also, refined avocado oil’s gross margin is higher than extra virgin avocado oil’s.

Avocado oil production is limited by avocado production. Also avocado oil manufacturers are close to avocado growing areas. They mainly concentrated in Mexico, South America, United States, Africa and Austria In 2017, North America avocado oil production took 50.36% of global production. South America (ex. Peru) and Asia separately took 16.43% and 8.29% in 2017. In 2017, Peru takes 6.03% of Global production, reaching 953 MT.

According to this study, over the next five years the Avocado Oil market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 210 million by 2024, from US$ 180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Avocado Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Avocado Oil market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Avocado Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Avocado Oil market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Avocado Oil players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Sesajal

Yasin

Bella Vado

Chosen Foods

Grupo Industrial Batellero

La Tourangelle

Avoolio

Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil

Kenya Fresh Avocados

Kevala

Bio Planete

Hain Celestial Group

Da Gama Avocado Oil

Cate de mi CorazÃ³n

Tron Hermanos

Proteco Oils

Westfalia

Aconcagua Oil and Extract

Olivado

Grove Avocado Oil

AvoPure

Village Press

Kahangi Estate

Rain Africa

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Refined Avocado Oil

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

Crude Avocado Oil

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Avocado Oil in each application, can be divided into

Edible Oil

Cosmetics and Skin Care Products

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Avocado Oil market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Avocado Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Avocado Oil players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Avocado Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Avocado Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

