Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2026

Aviation satellite antenna systems provide voice and data services in aeronautical satellites, commonly known as SATCOM or satellite communication systems. This is the primary driver of the global aviation satellite antenna systems. These aviation satellite antenna systems offer safe and efficient air travel across the globe. The ever-rising demand for aviation satellite antenna systems from commercial and passenger air travel service providers drives the Global Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems Market. Also, the minimum operational performance standards set by Aeronautical Radio Incorporated (ARINC) and Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) demand the incorporation of efficient aviation satellite antenna systems.

Air travel communication solutions, such as voice calls, Internet access, high speed data applications, audio and video conferencing, large file transfers, and VoIP services are facilitated by customizable aviation satellite antenna systems. Aviation satellite antenna systems comprise a Ground Earth Station (GES), a satellite, and an Aircraft Earth Station (AES). The AES portion of an aviation satellite antenna system has a satellite data unit, radio frequency unit, diplexer, high power amplifier, and a high gain antenna. In aviation satellite antenna systems, the high gain antenna functions with the help of its associated beam steering electronics, which accepts the steering commands directly from the satellite data unit. Thus, the need to integrate a separate antenna control unit in the aviation satellite antenna system is eliminated.

Manufacturers use different design approaches to minimize the installation expenditure of aviation satellite antenna systems. Ideally, in order to minimize installation costs, an aviation satellite antenna system should enroll simplicity. An opportunity to integrate a single antenna-based aviation satellite antenna system featuring flexibility to decide where the related electronic control equipment can be placed would minimize the installation expenditure, while maintaining the overall efficiency of the aviation satellite antenna system.

Currently, passenger transport applications of aviation satellite antenna systems hold the largest market share in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market. However, with the increasing number of upgrades in military technologies, military applications and safety and security applications of aviation satellite antenna systems are expected to register the highest growth rates.

Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market, and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the aviation satellite antenna systems market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising trend of telecommunication-related automation in the military and air transport sectors. The rise in spending in the commercial aviation sector also plays a major role in driving the growth of the global aviation satellite antenna systems market. Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific economies are expected to register significant growth rates in the aviation satellite antenna systems market. Western and Eastern European countries are also expected to generate steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems: Key Market Players

A few of the major players operating in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market include Astronics Corporation; AirSatOne, LLC; Airtel ATN; Andrea Systems LLC; Applied Systems Engineering, Inc.; Antenna Research Associates, Inc.; Astron Wireless Technologies, LLC; Beel Technologies Inc.; Bird Technologies; Blue Sky Network; Cobham plc; and Comm Innovations, among others.

