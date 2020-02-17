AVIATION INSURANCE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
s anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Aviation Insurance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Aviation insurance is a policy that offers property and liability coverage for aircraft. It covers losses resulting from aviation risks that come about due to the maintenance and use of aircraft, property damage, loss of cargo, or injury to people. It protects both its owners and aircraft operators from unforeseen losses. Increasing number of passengers, rise modern services demand and escalating number of airports are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Furthermore, technological enhancements, increasing underwriting capacity and growth in passengers travelling through flight are the factors which creating lucrative opportunities in the marker in near future. However, lack of awareness and delayed services are the factors which limiting the market growth rate in the global scenario. The regional analysis of Global Aviation Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
- Allianz
- American International Group
- Global Aerospace
- Hallmark Financial Services
- MARSH
- Hiscox London Market
- Wells Fargo
- Avion Insurance
- Willis Towers Watson
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Passenger Liability Insurance
- Ground Risk Hull Insurance not-in-motion
- Ground Risk Hull Insurance in-motion
- In-flight Insurance
- Others
By Application:
- Service Providers
- Airport Operators
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Aviation Insurance Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Aviation Insurance Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Aviation Insurance Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Aviation Insurance Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Aviation Insurance Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Aviation Insurance Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Aviation Insurance Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Aviation Insurance Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Aviation Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Passenger Liability Insurance
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Ground Risk Hull Insurance not-in-motion
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3. Ground Risk Hull Insurance in-motion
5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.4. In-Flight Insurance
5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.5. Others
5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Aviation Insurance Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Key Market Players
6.4. Aviation Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Service Providers
6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Airport Operators
6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continuous…
