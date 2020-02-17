AVIATION INSURANCE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Aviation Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Aviation Insurance Market:

Executive Summary

s anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Aviation Insurance Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Aviation insurance is a policy that offers property and liability coverage for aircraft. It covers losses resulting from aviation risks that come about due to the maintenance and use of aircraft, property damage, loss of cargo, or injury to people. It protects both its owners and aircraft operators from unforeseen losses. Increasing number of passengers, rise modern services demand and escalating number of airports are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Furthermore, technological enhancements, increasing underwriting capacity and growth in passengers travelling through flight are the factors which creating lucrative opportunities in the marker in near future. However, lack of awareness and delayed services are the factors which limiting the market growth rate in the global scenario. The regional analysis of Global Aviation Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Allianz

American International Group

Global Aerospace

Hallmark Financial Services

MARSH

Hiscox London Market

Wells Fargo

Avion Insurance

Willis Towers Watson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Passenger Liability Insurance

Ground Risk Hull Insurance not-in-motion

Ground Risk Hull Insurance in-motion

In-flight Insurance

Others

By Application:

Service Providers

Airport Operators

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aviation Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

