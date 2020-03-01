Aviation Cyber Security Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Aviation Cyber Security Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aviation Cyber Security Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Deployment (On-Cloud and On-Premise), By Application (Airline management, Airport management, Air traffic management and Air cargo management), by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The global aviation cyber security market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years. It has been expected that the market will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Over the last couple of years, the aviation industry has undergone various advanced security system where, cyber security is their main point of attraction. The airline services are increasing day by day, and are becoming more focused on implementing information technology in their system. As a result, the aviation industry has given high chances of cyber-attacks. However, to control these types of attacks, aviation industry is focusing more on cyber security solutions. The aviation industry is one of the largest of industries, which deals in high level and storage of confidential data, which are majorly used by the airline companies, airports and air traffic management. As a result, the demand for aviation cyber security system to avoid the leakage of stored data is very high. Moreover, the technological advancement in the aviation industry has also boosted the demand.

As per MRFR analysis, the aviation cyber security market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period as several companies are opting for aviation cyber security into their systems. This market is expected to grow at ~ 7.5% the CAGR during the forecast period. This market is majorly influenced by the growth factors such as increasing rate of cyber-attacks, technological advancements, and stringent government regulation. Despite these factors, the high maintenance cost, lack of skilled labor, and absence of standard cyber security framework may hindering the market growth majorly.

MRFR has segmented the global aviation cyber security market into two segments that is by deployment and application. On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. However, the application segment has been divided as airline management, airport management, air traffic management and air cargo management.

Aviation Cyber Security Market – Competitive Analysis

The major players featuring in the global aviation cyber security market are Cisco Systems, Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Some of the companies adopt inorganic growth strategies, in order to improve their product offerings and strengthen their market positioning. For example, in August 2014, IBM acquired Lighthouse Security Group, a Rhode Island, U.S.-based cloud services provider. This acquisition would help increase the market share of IBM in the cyber security market, and develop new cyber security software and solutions.

The global aviation cyber security market is characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in government policies are key factors that affect the market growth. It is crucial for the vendors to provide effective and high-quality aviation cyber security solutions and services, in order to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive market environment. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding geographically and improving services, and compete in terms of quality, price, and technology.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November, 2017:- Astronautics Corporation of America signed a contract with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to continue its progress in the Aircraft Systems Information Security/Protection (ASISP) program, on the development and validation of the methodologies for avionics cyber security.

June, 2016:- It was reported that according to SITA, 91% of the global airlines have planned to invest extensively on cyber security programs, over the next three years. This would aid the airlines in safeguarding their sensitive data and enhance the flight operational safety.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Aviation Cyber Security Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

