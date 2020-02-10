Aviation Cyber Security 2017 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Segmentation – Analysis to 2021

Cyber threats are internet-based attempts to disrupt or damage IT systems and hack critical information using spyware, malware, and phishing. Cyber security solutions help organizations in the Aviation sector detect, monitor, report, and counter cyber threats while maintaining the confidentiality of IT systems. Aviation cyber security solutions help protect critical data or any kind of digital asset stored on a computer or in a digital memory device. In the current scenario, increased internet penetration has given rise to sophisticated attacks on IT business infrastructure. Cyber threats are a major concern for the Aviation sector because of the increased use of mobile devices and applications.
The analysts forecast the Global Aviation Cyber Security market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aviation Cyber Security market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following segments of aviation cyber security:
• Air cargo management
• Air traffic management
• Airline management
• Airport management
The report consolidates the revenue generated from the following major geographical regions:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Aviation Cyber Security Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Aviation Cyber Security market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Key Vendors
• BAE Systems
• Boeing
• Booz Allen Hamilton
• General Dynamics
• Lockheed Martin
• Northrop Grumman
• Raytheon
Other Prominent Vendors
• Airbus Group
• Cisco Systems
• CSC
• Harris
• IBM
• L-3 Communications
• McAfee
• Rockwell Collins
• Sabre Systems
• Symantec
• Thales
• Unisys
Market Driver
• Need to Improve Quality of Protection
Market Challenge
• High Cost of Implementation
Market Trend
• Demand for Cloud-based Security Solutions
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Description
06.1.1 Airline Management
06.1.2 Airport Management
06.1.3 Air Traffic Management
06.1.4 Air Cargo Management
06.2 Benefits of Aviation Cyber Security
06.3 Types of Cyber Threats
07. Market Landscape
07.1 Market Overview
07.1.1 Product Lifecycle of Aviation Cyber Security Solutions
07.2 Global Cyber Security Market
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Share of Aviation Cyber Security in the Global Cyber Security Market 2014
07.3.1 Share of the Aviation Sector in the Global Cyber Security Market 2014-2019
07.4 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Five Forces Analysis
08. Market Segmentation by Application
08.1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market by Application 2014
08.1.1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market by Application 2014-2019
08.2 Global Airline Management Market
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global Airport Management Market
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global Air Traffic Management Market
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Global Air Cargo Management
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Market Attractiveness
10.1 Market Attractiveness by Application
10.2 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Trends and their Impact
18. Vendor Landscape
18.1 Competitive Scenario
18.2 Competitive Analysis 2014
18.3 Other Prominent Vendors
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 BAE Systems
19.1.1 Key Facts
19.1.2 Business Overview
19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.1.6 Business Strategy
19.1.7 Recent Developments
19.1.8 SWOT Analysis
19.2 Booz Allen Hamilton
19.2.1 Key Facts
19.2.2 Business Overview
19.2.3 Key Financials 2012-2014
19.2.4 Business Strategy
19.2.5 Recent Developments
19.2.6 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
