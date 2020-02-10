Aviation Cyber Security 2017 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Segmentation – Analysis to 2021

Cyber threats are internet-based attempts to disrupt or damage IT systems and hack critical information using spyware, malware, and phishing. Cyber security solutions help organizations in the Aviation sector detect, monitor, report, and counter cyber threats while maintaining the confidentiality of IT systems. Aviation cyber security solutions help protect critical data or any kind of digital asset stored on a computer or in a digital memory device. In the current scenario, increased internet penetration has given rise to sophisticated attacks on IT business infrastructure. Cyber threats are a major concern for the Aviation sector because of the increased use of mobile devices and applications.

The analysts forecast the Global Aviation Cyber Security market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aviation Cyber Security market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following segments of aviation cyber security:

• Air cargo management

• Air traffic management

• Airline management

• Airport management

The report consolidates the revenue generated from the following major geographical regions:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Aviation Cyber Security Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Aviation Cyber Security market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• BAE Systems

• Boeing

• Booz Allen Hamilton

• General Dynamics

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon

Other Prominent Vendors

• Airbus Group

• Cisco Systems

• CSC

• Harris

• IBM

• L-3 Communications

• McAfee

• Rockwell Collins

• Sabre Systems

• Symantec

• Thales

• Unisys

Market Driver

• Need to Improve Quality of Protection

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• High Cost of Implementation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Demand for Cloud-based Security Solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

