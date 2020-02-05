Aviation Actuator System Market Expected to Reach US$ 2283.9 Mn by 2026

Global Aviation Actuator System Market – Snapshot

Actuators are primarily used to convert electric signals into mechanical movements or other physical variables such as temperature or pressure. Thus, they play a vital role in the functioning of control systems. For example, in applications in the aviation industry, it is important that actuators achieve very high dynamic forces and fit into small and tight spaces. Also, they have to withstand ambient conditions such as strong vibrations, heat, and cold. Furthermore, in the aviation industry, a wide range of applications are controlled by actuators such as controlling and limiting the velocity and engine speed by adjusting levers and flaps. Actuators are also equipped with valves and engines of aircraft.

The market for aviation actuator system has witnessed significant growth over the last two decades. This is primarily attributable to rising demand for aircraft led by surge in the passenger traffic across the world. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for commercial passenger aircraft. This growth can be attributed to continued economic growth, increasing consumer spending, especially in developing economies such as India and China, and growing global passenger traffic. In order to serve rising passenger traffic, the production of several new aircraft such as Boeing 737 Max, Airbus A320neo and A350, and Bombardier C-series, which are predominantly used for air travel, has been increased. These factors are likely to drive the global aviation actuator system market during the forecast period.

Developing economies such as China and India present significant growth opportunities to the aviation actuator system market. This can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for air travel in these countries. As stated by the prominent aircraft maker Boeing in September 2018, airlines based in China are expected to buy 7,690 new planes worth US$ 1.2 Trn over the next two decades in order to meet the rising demand for air travel. This anticipated increase in the number of planes is likely to directly drive sales of aviation actuators to be employed in aircraft. Thus, surging demand for air travel in developing economies is anticipated to fuel the global aviation actuator system market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, adoption of electric actuators is becoming a major trend in the global aviation actuator system market. This is primarily attributable to limitations of mechanical and hydraulic actuators in terms of their performance and maintenance requirements and heavy weight. Moreover, electric actuators offer some significant advantages over traditional actuators such as reduced weight, less energy consumption, low power electronics, high reliability, high acceleration and stall torque capability, and effectiveness in handling of impulse load. Due to these factors, the electric actuator segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

However, intense competition among manufacturers is anticipated to hamper the global aviation actuator system market during the forecast period. The aviation industry is a fairly fragmented industry with various players providing products with high reliability, high quality, and efficient cost and aftersales service. This leads to stiff competition among aviation and aerospace companies providing aircraft and associated equipment. This factor may pose a restraint to the aviation actuator system market in the next few years.

With the objective of expanding their business, several players are expanding their offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships. Some of the prominent players operating in the global aviation actuator system market are Aero Space Controls Corporation, GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., ITT INC, Microsemi, MOOG INC., PARKER HENNIFIN CORP, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Sitec Aerospace GmbH, Crissair, Inc., and Woodward Inc.